Corinthians arranges loan from Matheus Alexandre to Coritiba

Corinthians agreed this Thursday afternoon to loan right-back Matheus Alexandre to Coritiba, the team that leads the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. The bond is valid until the end of 2021.

The information was released by journalist Jorge Nicola and confirmed by My Timon. Hired from Ponte Preta in 2019, the 22-year-old did not make his debut in the first team and was listed for a few games. He has a contract with the club until December 31, 2023.

Since he was hired, Matheus Alexandre has lived on loans. First, to the team that sold it to Corinthians. There, he lost space, became the third option and was even relegated to the Under-23 squad of the team from the interior of São Paulo. Afterwards, he passed by Inter de Limeira and had good performances in the Campeonato Paulista. This year, he returned to the Alvinegro club and was in the squad for the season.

For the right flank, in addition to the holder Fagner, coach Sylvinho can count on João Pedro, hired in the last transfer window. Aside from him, Du Queiroz, a youth from the base who is a defensive midfielder, has already been used in the position, as well as João Victor, defender, but who has already played improvised as a full-back.

