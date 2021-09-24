Corinthians, Ferroviária and Kindermann meet opponents at Libertadores Feminina | international football

Conmebol drew this Friday the groups of the Libertadores Feminina of 2021, which will be played from November 3rd, with three Brazilian clubs among the 16 participants: Ferroviária, current champion, Corinthians and Kindermann, champion and runner-up of the last Brasileirão .

1 of 1 Women’s Copa Libertadores 2021 Groups — Photo: Reproduction Women’s Copa Libertadores 2021 Groups — Photo: Reproduction

In its 13th edition, the Libertadores Feminina will be played this year in two countries: the group stage, quarter-finals and semi-finals will be held in Paraguay, between the 3rd and 18th of November. The decision, on the 21st, will be at the Gran Parque Central stadium, in Montevideo.

The capital of Uruguay will have three continental decisions in the same week: the South American on the 20th, at the Centenário Stadium, the Libertadores Feminina on the following day, and the Libertadores Masculina on the 27th, also in the Centenario.

According to Libertadores Feminina regulations, two teams from the same country could not be in the same bracket. For this reason, Kindermann, drawn to Group A, from Ferroviária, was reallocated to B. Corinthians, in turn, is in Group D.

Discover all the keys of Libertadores Feminina:

railway

Sol de América or Capiatá (Paraguay 2, to be defined)

Deportivo Cuenca (EQU)

Independiente Santa Fe (COL)

Cerro Porteño (PAR)

Santiago Morning (CHI)

Yaracuyans (VEN)

Kindermann

Deportivo Cali (COL)

Alianza Lima (PER)

Bolivia 1 (to be defined)

University of Chile (CHI)