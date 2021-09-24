Corinthians sends Matheus Alexandre loan to Coritiba

With no space at Corinthians after the arrival of João Pedro, coming from Porto, right-back Matheus Alexandre has his bags packed for Coritiba. The player must be loaned to the thigh until the end of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship this season to gain more experience and shooting.

The defender played in the Campeonato Paulista for Inter de Limeira, gained prominence and returned to Corinthians. However, the 22-year-old athlete did not convince coach Sylvinho in training at CT Joaquim Grava and did not even enter the field. When the coaching staff needed a replacement, they opted to improvise defensive midfielder Du Queiroz in the position.

Because of this and also the hiring of João Pedro, Matheus Alexandre was transferred to Coritiba for the final stretch of Série B. The player has a contract with Alvinegro do Parque São Jorge until the end of the 2023 season and, next season, should be reinstated to the cast of Timão. The information was released by journalist Jorge Nicola and confirmed by UOL Sport.

Currently, Coxa is the isolated leader of Segundona and one of the favorites to access the elite of Brazilian football. In Paraná, Matheus will be coached by Gustavo Morínigo and will compete for position with full-back Nathaniel.