Corinthians suffers legal blockages due to debt with Penapolense and runs out of almost R$ 3 million

Corinthians suffered judicial blockages in television revenues and sponsorship due to a debt with Penapolense, a club from the city of Penápolis-SP, from the acquisition of attacking midfielder Marlone, in January 2016. The action runs at the 1st Civil Court of São Paulo since 2017.

The calculation of the club’s lawyers accepted by the courts was R$2,827,323.39 (with interest for the period). R$ 2,100,000.00 were blocked directly from Globo’s television quotas and another R$ 727,323.39 were blocked through two of the club’s commercial agreements (BMG and Hypera SA).

With the blockades, the Court should close the case in the coming days in relation to the part relating to Corinthians. The blocked amount, however, should still be the reason for a lot of legal dispute between Penapolense and its numerous creditors.

understand the debt

In January 2016, Corinthians acquired the federative rights and 50% of the economic rights of the attacking midfielder Marlone for R$ 4,000,000.00. This amount should be paid as follows:

BRL 500,000.00 on 12/31/15;

BRL 500,000.00 on 01/31/16;

+ 20 installments of R$ 150,000.00 (March 2016 to October 2017).

Corinthians paid the two installments of R$500 thousand and nine installments of R$150,000, defaulting on the other 11 installments. With interest, the debt with Penapolense at the time was R$1,698,231.78. This was the amount filed in the lawsuit.

In debt, Corinthians decided to make a new settlement agreement, which was also not honored. The process followed its rite in court, with the incidence of fines, corrections and attorney’s fees.

After comings and goings, with the right to numerous appeals from parallel creditors of the interior club that delayed the action, the debt reached R$2,827,323.39. This amount was blocked from Corinthians’ revenues with TV Globo, BMG and Hypera SA, companies that have a contract with the Parque São Jorge club.

Summary of the purchase of federative rights and half of the economic rights of Marlone by Corinthians

Value agreed with Penapolense – BRL 4 million

Value honored at the time of the agreement – BRL 2.3 million

Amount recently blocked by Justice – BRL 2.8 million

Total cost of the acquisition of Marlone – BRL 5.1 million (BRL 2.3 million + BRL 2.8 million)

Cruzeiro, Vasco and three companies

The action was initiated by Penapolense against Corinthians. After appearing the first creditors of the club from the interior, with old actions that still seek compensation, three companies entered the middle of the action to say that the Corinthians debt would not be with Penapolense, but with the companies.

Luis Fernando Assessoria Esportiva Ltda., owned by Fernando Garcia, GT Sports Assessoria Esportiva Ltda Me, by businessman Thiago Ferro, and Marcus Vinicius Sanchez Secundino (businessman) claimed that, when the player went from Vasco to Cruzeiro, they disbursed more than R$ 3 million to the Rio club. And that, later, would be paid off by the miners.

The court did not recognize the three companies as creditors of Corinthians’ debt, keeping it linked to Penapolense. The consequence of this was that all Penapolense creditors now have access to the millionaire value of the action against Corinthians in their respective actions. The trend is for a long judicial discussion in the interior.

Marlone for Corinthians

In four years with Corinthians (Jan/2016 to Dec/2019), Marlone has played 50 games and scored nine goals, one of them a candidate for the FIFA Puskás Award (2016). During the period he was under contract with Timão, the attacking midfielder was loaned to Atlético-MG, Sport and Goiás. At the moment, the 29-year-old player plays for Brusque, from Santa Catarina.

