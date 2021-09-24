Corinthians Under-23 ends season with the best performance since its creation; see numbers

Corinthians beat Ceará in the last round of the second phase of the Campeonato Brasileiro de Aspirantes, but failed to avoid elimination in the competition. The fall means the end of the official Under-23 calendar in 2021 and the end of Danilo’s first year at the helm.

In his debut season as a coach, the idol from Alvinegro had 50% of success in the national championship, the only one that Timãozinho competed in that year. There were five wins, six draws and three defeats in 14 matches. In addition, the team scored 16 goals (1.14 per game) and took another ten (0.71 per game).

Right in his departure as a rookie in charge, in the opening round of the Brasileirão de Aspirantes, Danilo faced a derby against Santos. At Fazendinha, he won by 2-1, with goals from Warian and Reifit.

In the first phase, Corinthians ranked second in Group A. There were eight matches, with three wins, two draws and three defeats. With nine goals scored and only five conceded, Timãozinho had the best defense among the 16 teams that disputed this stage.

In the second phase, there were six more games, with four draws and two wins, these in the last two rounds. There were seven goals scored and five conceded. Despite being unbeaten, the team took third place in Group C, behind Grêmio and Ceará, who ensured the advance.

Midfielder Warian, 25, striker Matheus Mathias and midfielder Gabriel Lima, both 23, ended the season tied in the team’s artillery. Each of them scored three goals.

best season

Despite the lack of classification, this was the best season for the Under-23 since its inception. In the first year, in 2019, the team didn’t even advance to the second phase of the national and Copa Paulista. Last year, it stopped in the second phase, but with a lower performance. This season, the team chose not to compete in the Copa Paulista (which did not have an edition last year due to the pandemic).

2019

Eliminated in the first phase of the Copa Paulista

Eliminated in the first phase of the Brazilian Aspirants

Games played: 18

Profit: 42.59%

Wins: 6

Ties: 5

Defeats: 7

Goal in favor: 16 (0.89 per game)

Goals against: 18 (1.00 per game)

2020

Eliminated in the second phase of the Brazilian Aspirants

Games played: 14

Profit: 45.24%

Wins: 5

Ties: 4

Defeats: 5

Goal in favor: 21 (1.50 per game)

Goals against: 23 (1.64 per game)

2021

Eliminated in the second phase of the Brazilian Aspirants

Games played: 14

Utilization: 50%

Wins: 5

Ties: 6

Defeats: 3

Goal in favor: 16 (1.14 per game)

Goals against: 10 (0.71 per game)

Corinthians Under-23 Games in 2021

Ceará 0 x 1 Corinthians – 09/23/2021 – Brazilian Aspirants 2021

Corinthians 1 x 0 Figueirense – 16/09/2021 – Brasileiro de Aspirantes 2021

Corinthians 2 x 2 Grêmio – 10/09/2021 – Brasileiro de Aspirantes 2021

1 x 1 Corinthians Guild – 09/02/2021 – Brazilian of Aspirants 2021

Figueirense 0 x 0 Corinthians – 08/26/2021 – Brazilian Aspirants 2021

Corinthians 2 x 2 Ceará – 08/20/2021 – Brazilian of Aspirants 2021

CRB 0 x 4 Corinthians – 08/05/2021 – Brazilian Aspirants 2021

Corinthians 0 x 0 Fortaleza – 07/29/2021 – Brazilian of Aspirants 2021

Corinthians 0 x 1 Avaí – 07/22/2021 – Brazilian of Aspirants 2021

Bahia 1 x 0 Corinthians – 07/15/2021 – Brazilian of Aspirants 2021

Fluminense 1 x 0 Corinthians – 07/01/2021 – Brazilian Aspirants 2021

Corinthians 3 x 1 Coritiba – 06/24/2021 – Brazilian Aspirants 2021

Red Bull Bragantino 0 x 0 Corinthians – 06/17/2021 – Brazilian Aspirants 2021

Corinthians 2 x 1 Santos – 06/10/2021 – Brazilian of Aspirants 2021

Corinthians Under-23 Artillery in 2021

