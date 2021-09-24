Corinthians under-23 has no calendar for the year; board studies extinguishing the category

Corinthians’ under-23 team no longer has a calendar in 2021 after being eliminated in the Campeonato Brasileiro de Aspirantes. The end of the line is a consequence of the third place in the second phase of the tournament – only the top two of each group qualified for the semifinal.

And the duel with Ceará on Thursday afternoon, in Fortaleza, may have been the last for Corinthians’ under-23 team. That’s right. The Meu Timão portal report found that the board is studying the extinction of the category that was created in early 2019.

There are two main motivations for managers to close the activities:

The lack of a technical return (in the results on the field and in the rise of young people to the main team) – defensive midfielder Roni, now 22, is the only player who played in an official game for the under-23 and later gained space in the core team;

And the political wear at the club, a consequence of mistakes in the assembly of the squads in these three seasons, with the right to the participation of players over 23, such as midfielder Franzinho, who joined the category when he was 26 years old.

In addition, the idea of ​​extinguishing the category goes through the finance department. Corinthians spends around R$5 million per year on salaries, charges and travel costs. Although the value is considered low compared to the professional’s expenses, the saving of this value is seen with good eyes for 2022.

