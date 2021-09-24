Corinthians wins Cear, but is eliminated from the Brazilian Aspirants Championship

Corinthians’ victory this Thursday afternoon in the Campeonato Brasileiro de Aspirantes had a bitter taste. Away from home, in the last round of the second phase, the team beat Ceará 1-0, but it was eliminated from national competition. Matheus Matias scored the only goal of the match.

That’s because in the other game of the group, which took place at the same time, Grêmio beat Figueirense by 4-0 and prevented Timãozinho from entering the classification zone of Group C.

Thus, Danilo’s team leaves the scene unbeaten in the second phase of the championship. In six matches, there were four draws and two wins. Elimination leaves the Under-23 category with no official calendar for the remainder of 2021.

The final classification of Group C had Grêmio in first, with 11 points, and Ceará in second, with ten, both classified for the semifinals. Corinthians was third, also with ten, but was behind in the number of victories (two against three for Ceará). Figueirense ended up in the flashlight, with a point.

lineup

Danilo sent Corinthians to the field for the decision with: William Vincentini; Igor Marques, Léo Santos, Gabriel Araújo and Willian; Emerson Sousa, Gabriel Lima, Winicius Maia, Rafael Bilu and Richard; Matthew Matthias.

My Timon

The game

First time

Even playing away from home, Corinthians took the initiative in offensive actions in the first minutes. Midfielder Emerson was responsible for the team’s first shot at goal, in the first minute, hitting from outside the area and stopping at the goalkeeper.

Then, at the two of them, Matheus Matias beat the defender in the area, pulled it to his right leg and hit it across, looking for the angle. The kick passed close to the crossbar.

At seven, Timãozinho arrived swinging from the right and Matias found Richard in depth. No. 11 hit low, but the goalkeeper did it. The rebound was left to Rafael Bilu, who risked from a distance and sent him out, with danger.

After the first moments of the match, Ceará was loosening up in the game and started to keep the ball more. On the right side, the main attacking plays of the home team will come out.

After the 30 minutes, the game that started frantic gained a slower pace. The heat in Fortaleza contributed to this.

With no greater opportunities for either side in the minutes that remained in the first half, the teams went to the locker room with the score zero.

Second time

Corinthians came back with everything in the second half and opened the scoreboard in the first minute. After a good play by Richard on the right, shirt 9 received it, turned on the defender and hit low cross. The goalkeeper even touched the ball, but did not stop the goal.

After the goal, Ceará came to the top. On minute ten, defender Gabriel Araújo brought down forward André Magno in the area and the referee awarded a penalty. Cristiano went to charge, but goalkeeper Guilherme Vicentini defended.

The game was open after 15 minutes of play. Corinthians bet on counterattacks and managed to get there with danger, especially on Richard’s side. Ceará, in turn, continued to press for a draw.

At 32, Corinthians had a dangerous foul at the entrance to the area. Reifit hit his right leg but sent it over the goal. Soon after, Timão had another fault, almost from the same place. This time, Igor Formiga hit the middle of the goal, and the goalkeeper grabbed it without any major problems.

In the next move, Ceará’s answer came in the aerial game. Cristiano received in the area from the top, climbed higher than the defense, but sent it out.

Guilherme Vicentini, who made a good game, saved another important ball at 43, preventing the equalizer. André Magno hit point blank, but stopped at the alvinegro archer.

Datasheet of Cear 0 x 1 Corinthians

Competition: Brazilian Aspirants Championship

Local: Lus Campos Training Center, Itaitinga, CE

Date: September 23, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 3:00 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Jose Denis Garces Lima

Assistants: Wesley Rodrigues Miguel and Jose Moracy de Sousa e Silva

Goal: Matheus Matthias (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Victor Hugo and Marco Antonio (Cear); Gabriel Arajo, Emerson Sousa and Felipe Torres (Corinthians)

CEAR: Andr Luiz; Atila (Dharllyson), Jefferson, Victor Hugo and Matheus Torres (Leonardo); Carlos (Pentecost), Jhonatan (Kauan) and Marco Antonio; Cristiano, Pablo (Denilson Rodrigues) and Andre Magno.

Technician: Alison Henry Martins Da Silva

CORINTHIANS: William Vincentini; Igor Marques, Lo Santos (Felipe Torres), Gabriel Arajo and Emerson Sousa; Willian, Gabriel Lima (Luan Vitor), Winicius Maia, Matheus Matias (John Kleber) and Rafael Bilu (Reifit); Richard.

Technician: Danilo

