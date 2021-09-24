Corinthians x Palmeiras; betting sites’ prognostics for the derby in São Paulo that will be held in the 22nd round of the Brasileirão

The 22nd round of the national championship will have one of the main rivalries in Brazilian football, the São Paulo derby between Corinthians and Palmeiras

Corinthians x Palmeiras. For many this is one of the biggest rivalries in national football and the two teams face off this Saturday (25), in a game valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian championship. The match can mark a sprint of the Alvinegros in case of victory. The duel will be at 7pm at Neo Química Arena. In the first leg, a 1-1 draw at Allianz Parque frustrated the green part of the derby.

On betting sites like Betfair the two teams are very evenly matched, with a small advantage for Palmeiras. Abel Ferreira’s team is coming off a goalless draw against Atlético-MG in the Libertadores semifinal and has its head on the continental competition. In Brasileirão, the team is in second place with 38 points in 20 games.

Corinthians hasn’t lost for seven matches, curiously since Giuliano debuted. Coach Sylvinho already has the four famous reinforcements from the transfer window ready to play together, however, he hasn’t put the quartet on the field at the same time and can do it in the derby. The team is in sixth place with 30 points from 21 games.

Gabriel scored Corinthians’s equalizer in the first round, but this time it will be absent as he was sent off after the final whistle in the last round against América-MG. Whoever starts at the front to replace the steering wheel is Colombian Cantillo. Palmeiras, on the other hand, has no planned embezzlement and can send the starting lineup to Itaquera.

Corinthians vs. Palmeiras: How much do bookmakers pay?

A Corinthians win is at odds of @2.8 on betting sites like Betfair. A Palmeiras triumph yields a bettor @2.7. A tie is always a good option and in this case it has odds of @3.0.