court issues arrest warrant against fiance

The FBI has issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, fiance of influencer Gabby Petito. Last Tuesday (21), the expert confirmed that the 22-year-old girl was murdered.

The Daily Mail reported that, according to investigators, Laundrie is wanted for “use of unauthorized access device”. He reportedly used Gabby’s credit card between August 30th and September 1st, by which time she was already missing.

On September 22, 2021, the US District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie enacted to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito. pic.twitter.com/SSrBVbAeBs — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 23, 2021

The message shared by the official FBI website in Denver, Colorado, guarantees that investigations will continue even after the arrest of the fiance. Investigators seek to uncover the circumstances of the influencer’s murder.

remember the case

Forensics have identified the 22-year-old’s body in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, but it has yet to declare a suspect of having committed the crime.

The human remains were found on Sunday (19), and the coroner concluded the confirmation after carrying out DNA tests.

Disappearance

The American disappeared while traveling in her van with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, through national parks across the country. They left Florida in July. Gabby’s last contact with the family was on Aug. 25, according to her mother, Nicole Schmidt. This is the same date as the influencer’s last post on Instagram.

Gabby’s family reported her disappearance to the police on September 11th. Gabby Petito’s father appealed to the population to provide any information that might be useful in the investigation during a press conference on Thursday (16).

Gabby’s fiance returned home to Florida on September 1st. Wanted by the police and Gabby’s family, he refused to talk about the case: he didn’t explain why he came back alone, nor did he say where his fiancee would be.

The family told investigators they had not seen Brian Laundrie since last Tuesday (14), when he said he “went for a walk” on the Carlton Reservation.