Court issues arrest warrant for fiance for use of Gabby Petito’s card

The Wyoming Court of Justice on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against Brian Laundrie, the influencer’s fiance little gabby, 22, murdered in the US.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, Laundrie is wanted for “unauthorized access device use”. He reportedly used an influencer’s credit card between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, by which time she would have disappeared.

According to the FBI, even though the arrest of Gabby’s fiance is carried out, the entity is still working on the investigations of the case, which seek to discover the circumstances of the influencer’s murder.

The young woman’s body was found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, also in Wyoming, last Sunday (19), and was identified on Monday (21) after carrying out DNA tests.

remember the case

The American influencer disappeared while taking a car trip with her fiance across the United States. Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito quit her job and put her life in a van to travel the US roads with her 23-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

The journey, which began in July, was documented in Instagram posts, with both always smiling. But more than two weeks ago, Laundrie returned home alone to North Port, Florida, in Petito’s van, and the young woman’s family filed a missing person report.

Laundrie refused to cooperate with the police. “We share the frustration with the world right now,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison told reporters on Thursday.

The police are currently searching for the young man. He is not charged with the girl’s death, but according to the FBI, he is withholding important information about the case.

According to the family, he was last seen on Sept. 14, when he left his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, saying he was going for a walk. Attorney Steven Bertolino, who represents the groom’s family, said in a statement sent to TV stations ABC7 and Fox 13 that Laundrie left home with only a backpack. On Wednesday, family members reportedly looked for him and found the young man’s car near the Carlton Reservation. The vehicle had a notice from the North Port Police Department saying it needed to be removed.

See too

+ Gabby Petito’s body is found, says website; coroner claims it was murder

+ Paloma Duarte delights fans by posting nude click

+ Five things to do after your cell phone is stolen

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Gabriel Medina Institute closes its doors in Maresias

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence