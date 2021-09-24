Covid-19 test positivity in Ceará is the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic, according to IntegraSUS – Metro

Earlier this month of September, between the 5th and 11th, Ceará registered the lowest number of tests that were positive for Covid-19 since the first wave of the pandemic. The data is in IntegraSUS and, technically, refers to the 36th epidemiological week, which analyzed 5,806 tests. Of these, 93.28% (5,416) were negative and only 6.72% (390) were positive.

Although the frequency of testing has also decreased in recent weeks — there was a drop of 36.2% from week 35 to 36, for example — the data points to a “comfortable situation” of the pandemic in the state, according to experts. However, with the systematic relaxation of sanitary rules and the presence of virus variants such as Delta and Mu, the fear is that this scenario will suffer a setback this year, despite advances in vaccination.

Coordinator of the Health Intelligence Center of Ceará, chief scientist José Xavier Neto believes that Covid-19’s epidemic cycles are linked to commemorative dates that promote agglomeration, especially, he says, Carnival.

“There is no indication [ainda] what [o ciclo da doença] be seasonal. It’s more about behavior. […] And we have some concern in the state because there are already municipalities that have community transmission of Delta. As it has been suggested to be more infectious, we are concerned about this combination of greater transmissibility and relaxation of sanitary measures by the population. Why, will this generate an epidemic cycle before Carnival? It is the most relevant question from an epidemiological point of view”, he provokes.

However, the expert recognizes that the immunization of a considerable part of the population, added to the fact that some people may still have a certain degree of immunity due to being infected by the virus, contributes to stopping the spread of the variants. “These vaccinations we are doing now may not even prevent a [terceira] wave after Carnival, but they will greatly limit its size and duration”, bets Xavier.

Reinforcing the urgency of accelerating complete vaccination, at least in the adult population, epidemiologist Lígia Kerr, head professor of the postgraduate program in Public Health at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC), is also concerned about the combination of the Delta variant and the loosening of sanitary measures.

Ligia Kerr Epidemiologist and professor of the postgraduate course in Public Health at UFC Delta is a very dangerous variant because the virus multiplies a lot inside our body. The viral load is extremely high, more than the first variants”

To avoid, therefore, that the variant causes an outbreak of cases in the state, the epidemiologist recommends maintaining and reinforcing measures such as social distancing, use of masks and hand hygiene. “If we do these things, advancing vaccination, we can prevent Delta from causing desperate curves [de casos da Covid-19]”, he assures.