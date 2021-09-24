Covid-19: with a stable moving average of deaths, Brazil registers 648 deaths in 24 h

Brazil registered 648 deaths and 24,611 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This Thursday (23), the moving average of deaths was 532, which represents stability in recent days. Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

With the update, the country adds a total of 592,964 deaths and 21,308,178 infections by Covid-19 registered since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020.

Occupation of ICU beds

For the second day in a row, the bed occupancy rate in Intensive Care Units (ICU) in all states and capitals of Brazil is below 80%. According to a survey updated by CNN, this Thursday (23), the worst situation is the Federal District, which has 66.99% of ICU beds occupied. Read more.

Scientific divulgation

Dozens of science and medicine researchers who went to social media to share knowledge about Covid-19 and how to protect yourself from it. According to an unpublished report by Science Pulse, released on Thursday, these professionals gained engagement and notoriety on Twitter by informing and qualifying relevant issues of the moment in relation to the disease. Read more.

Rio approves test events

The City of Rio de Janeiro has already authorized the holding of eight test events. In at least three of them, the use of a mask will not be required by the organizers, although face protection is still mandatory on the streets. The same happens with social distancing. Read more.

suspended batch

The more than 1200 people who received, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, doses of the batch of Coronavac preventively suspended by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) will normally receive the second dose of the immunizing agent in the coming days, according to the dates stipulated in the proof of vaccination. The information was confirmed by the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz. Read more.