“Covid is going to turn into a cold,” says scientist who created Oxford vaccine

Scientist Sarah Gilbert, a professor at Oxford University and leader of the team that created the vaccine against the new coronavirus, believes that Covid-19 will become a common cold in the future.

During a seminar of the Royal Society of Medicine, held on Wednesday (22/9), the researcher said it is unlikely that the new coronavirus will suffer mutations that make it more deadly. According to her, the tendency is that, like other viruses, it becomes less virulent over time.

See what are the most common symptoms of Covid-19:

Coronavirus Infection with the new coronavirus affects people in different ways. It can cause anything from mild symptoms to severe conditions, requiring hospitalizationGetty Images obesity and Elderly people and people with comorbidities, such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes, and the immunosuppressed are at increased risk of developing more serious complications of the diseaseGetty Images Covid coronavirus cough At the beginning of the pandemic, the main symptoms associated with the disease were fever, tiredness, dry cough, body aches, nasal congestion, runny nose, cough and diarrheaAndrea Piacquadio/Pexels Coronavirus Almost two years after the confirmation of the first case, with the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus, the list of symptoms has undergone some changesGetty Images smell, smell Patients also started to report chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Fatigue, muscle or body pain, headache, loss of smell and/or taste, sore throat, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are also part of the symptomsMicrogen Images/Science Photo Library/GettyImages Coronavirus COVID-19 The Delta variant, first identified in India, spread rapidly around the world and generated a new profile of the diseaseGetty Images woman with headache Today, it resembles a cold, with headaches, sore throat, runny nose and fever, according to a symptom-tracking study by scientists at King’s College London. Boy_Anupong/Getty Images Coronavirus illustration Changing the profile of symptoms is a challenge in controlling the pandemic, since people can associate them with a common flu and not respect the quarantine, increasing viral circulationPixabay mask illustration A study carried out in the United Kingdom, with 38,000 people, showed that the symptoms of Covid-19 are different between men and women. Getty Images Man and woman While they tend to experience more shortness of breath, fatigue, chills and fever, they are more likely to lose their sense of smell, experience chest pain and persistent cough.Getty Images elderly covid test Symptoms also change between young and old. People over 60 years of age report diarrhea more often, while loss of smell is less common.Getty Images vaccination illustration Most people who have taken both doses of the vaccine, when infected, suffer from symptoms considered mild, such as headache, runny nose, sneezing and sore throat.Malt Mueller/GettyImages 0

“Soon there won’t be many places for the virus to go, escaping acquired immunity and still remaining highly infectious,” says Gilbert.

The scientist led the team at the Jenner Institute, at Oxford University, during the creation of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, distributed in Brazil by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

She believes that Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, will have a fate similar to other coronaviruses, which circulate widely among the population but do not cause serious illness.

“We’ve already lived with four different human coronaviruses that we never really think about that much, and eventually Sars-CoV-2 will become one of them.”

Recently, the scientist stated that there is no need to vaccinate the entire population with a booster dose of immunizers.