Covid vaccination: 84.4 million are fully immunized; 39.58% of the Brazilian population | Vaccine

More than 84 million Brazilians are fully immunized against Covid after completing the vaccination schedule with the second or single dose of immunizing agents against the disease. There are 84,428,532 people vaccinated, which corresponds to 39.58%.

Those who are partially immunized are 144,307,827 people, which corresponds to 67.65% of the population.

The booster dose was applied in 471,117 people (0.22% of the population).

The data comes from the consortium of press vehicles and was released at 20:00 on Thursday (23).

Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 229,207,473 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

From yesterday to today, the first dose was applied to 1,251,572 people, the second to 1,026,263, the single dose to 5,015, and the booster dose to 44,907, a total of 2,327,757 doses applied.

The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are Mato Grosso do Sul (54.48%), São Paulo (52.68%), Rio Grande do Sul (44.56%), Espírito Santo (41.71%) and Paraná (40.84%).

Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (78.36%), Minas Gerais (71.46%), Federal District (69.76%), Rio Grande do Sul (69.48%) and Santa Catarina (69.19%).

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data began to be monitored as of January 21st.

229,207,473 (84.06% of the doses distributed to the states) 26 states and the DF released new data: GO, PA, RO, SC, TO, AP, MG, SE, RS, PI, RR, CE, AL, RN, PR, MA, PB, AC, RJ, PE, MT, DF, AM, BA, SP, MS, ES

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

AC – 1st dose: 516,710 (56.98%); 2nd dose + single dose: 262,447 (28.94%); booster dose: 0

AL – 1st dose: 2,002,254 (59.5%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,059,841 (31.49%); booster dose: 0

AM – 1st dose: 2,481,284 (58.11%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,386,509 (32.47%); booster dose: 694

AP – 1st dose: 445,493 (50.76%); 2nd dose + single dose: 188,506 (21.48%); booster dose: 27

BA – 1st dose: 9,504,892 (63.43%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,090,002 (33.97%); booster dose: 29422

EC – 1st dose: 6,000,771 (64.94%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,300,439 (35.72%); booster dose: 0

DF – 1st dose: 2,158,625 (69.76%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,121,600 (36.25%); booster dose: 990

ES – 1st dose: 2,742,033 (66.74%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,713,734 (41.71%); booster dose: 50908

GO – 1st dose: 4,620,944 (64.12%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,466,153 (34.22%); booster dose: 0

MA – 1st dose: 3,938,721 (55.06%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,204,077 (30.81%); booster dose: 0

MG – 1st dose: 15,299,996 (71.46%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,713,804 (36.03%); booster dose: 0

MS – 1st dose: 1,896,878 (66.81%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,546,824 (54.48%); booster dose: 120881

MT – 1st dose: 2,163,577 (60.65%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,139,690 (31.95%); booster dose: 692

PA – 1st dose: 4,315,668 (49.17%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,720,484 (31%); booster dose: 0

PB – 1st dose: 2,686,661 (66.18%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,329,223 (32.74%); booster dose: 3957

PE – 1st dose: 6,286,416 (64.98%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,285,829 (33.96%); booster dose: 7020

PI – 1st dose: 2,024,423 (61.55%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,011,231 (30.74%); booster dose: 0

PR – 1st dose: 7,962,407 (68.66%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,736,654 (40.84%); booster dose: 0

RJ – 1st dose: 11,473,568 (65.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,384,157 (36.56%); booster dose: 0

NB – 1st dose: 2,308,364 (64.83%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,342,043 (37.69%); booster dose: 0

RO – 1st dose: 1,112,781 (61.3%); 2nd dose + single dose: 543,139 (29.92%); booster dose: 0

RR – 1st dose: 279,587 (42.83%); 2nd dose + single dose: 102,084 (15.64%); booster dose: 0

RS – 1st dose: 7,966,609 (69.48%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,110,084 (44.56%); booster dose: 0

SC – 1st dose: 5,077,556 (69.19%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,790,153 (38.02%); booster dose: 0

SE – 1st dose: 1,544,452 (66.05%); 2nd dose + single dose: 831,575 (35.56%); booster dose: 0

SP – 1st dose: 36,555,639 (78.36%); 2nd dose + single dose: 24,576,378 (52.68%); booster dose: 256526

TO – 1st dose: 941,518 (58.58%); 2nd dose + single dose: 471,872 (29.36%); booster dose: 0

How many doses each state received until September 23

AC: 953.833

AL: 4,248,766

AM: 5,243,890

AP: 1,024,640

BA: 17,905,768

EC: 11,687,688

DF: 3,990,846

ES: 5,794,970

GO: 8,606,740

MA: 6,448,451

MG: 29,451,624

MS: 3,906,110

MT: 4,483,456

PA: 10,527,785

PB: 4,331,590

PE: 12,260,000

PI: 3,687,490

PR: 15,810,080

RJ: 20,510,601

RN: 4,577,630

RO: 2,039,088

RR: 762.268

RS: 16,103,156

SC: 10,057,794

SE: 2,837,970

SP: 62,935,706

TO: 1,928,330

Information on priority population and available doses is from the Ministry of Health.

Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).