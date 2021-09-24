Covid vaccination: 84.4 million are fully immunized; 39.58% of the Brazilian population | Vaccine

More than 84 million Brazilians are fully immunized against Covid after completing the vaccination schedule with the second or single dose of immunizing agents against the disease. There are 84,428,532 people vaccinated, which corresponds to 39.58%.
Those who are partially immunized are 144,307,827 people, which corresponds to 67.65% of the population.
The booster dose was applied in 471,117 people (0.22% of the population).
The data comes from the consortium of press vehicles and was released at 20:00 on Thursday (23).
Adding the first, second, single and booster doses, there are 229,207,473 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.
From yesterday to today, the first dose was applied to 1,251,572 people, the second to 1,026,263, the single dose to 5,015, and the booster dose to 44,907, a total of 2,327,757 doses applied.
The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are Mato Grosso do Sul (54.48%), São Paulo (52.68%), Rio Grande do Sul (44.56%), Espírito Santo (41.71%) and Paraná (40.84%).
Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (78.36%), Minas Gerais (71.46%), Federal District (69.76%), Rio Grande do Sul (69.48%) and Santa Catarina (69.19%).
The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data began to be monitored as of January 21st.
- Total number of people who are partially immunized (who received only one of the necessary doses): 144,307,827 (67.65% of the population)
- Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 84,428,532 (39.58% of the population).
- Total doses applied: 229,207,473 (84.06% of the doses distributed to the states)
- 26 states and the DF released new data: GO, PA, RO, SC, TO, AP, MG, SE, RS, PI, RR, CE, AL, RN, PR, MA, PB, AC, RJ, PE, MT, DF, AM, BA, SP, MS, ES
Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:
Vaccination in Brazil and in the states this Thursday — Photo: Arte G1
- AC – 1st dose: 516,710 (56.98%); 2nd dose + single dose: 262,447 (28.94%); booster dose: 0
- AL – 1st dose: 2,002,254 (59.5%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,059,841 (31.49%); booster dose: 0
- AM – 1st dose: 2,481,284 (58.11%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,386,509 (32.47%); booster dose: 694
- AP – 1st dose: 445,493 (50.76%); 2nd dose + single dose: 188,506 (21.48%); booster dose: 27
- BA – 1st dose: 9,504,892 (63.43%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,090,002 (33.97%); booster dose: 29422
- EC – 1st dose: 6,000,771 (64.94%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,300,439 (35.72%); booster dose: 0
- DF – 1st dose: 2,158,625 (69.76%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,121,600 (36.25%); booster dose: 990
- ES – 1st dose: 2,742,033 (66.74%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,713,734 (41.71%); booster dose: 50908
- GO – 1st dose: 4,620,944 (64.12%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,466,153 (34.22%); booster dose: 0
- MA – 1st dose: 3,938,721 (55.06%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,204,077 (30.81%); booster dose: 0
- MG – 1st dose: 15,299,996 (71.46%); 2nd dose + single dose: 7,713,804 (36.03%); booster dose: 0
- MS – 1st dose: 1,896,878 (66.81%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,546,824 (54.48%); booster dose: 120881
- MT – 1st dose: 2,163,577 (60.65%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,139,690 (31.95%); booster dose: 692
- PA – 1st dose: 4,315,668 (49.17%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,720,484 (31%); booster dose: 0
- PB – 1st dose: 2,686,661 (66.18%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,329,223 (32.74%); booster dose: 3957
- PE – 1st dose: 6,286,416 (64.98%); 2nd dose + single dose: 3,285,829 (33.96%); booster dose: 7020
- PI – 1st dose: 2,024,423 (61.55%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,011,231 (30.74%); booster dose: 0
- PR – 1st dose: 7,962,407 (68.66%); 2nd dose + single dose: 4,736,654 (40.84%); booster dose: 0
- RJ – 1st dose: 11,473,568 (65.7%); 2nd dose + single dose: 6,384,157 (36.56%); booster dose: 0
- NB – 1st dose: 2,308,364 (64.83%); 2nd dose + single dose: 1,342,043 (37.69%); booster dose: 0
- RO – 1st dose: 1,112,781 (61.3%); 2nd dose + single dose: 543,139 (29.92%); booster dose: 0
- RR – 1st dose: 279,587 (42.83%); 2nd dose + single dose: 102,084 (15.64%); booster dose: 0
- RS – 1st dose: 7,966,609 (69.48%); 2nd dose + single dose: 5,110,084 (44.56%); booster dose: 0
- SC – 1st dose: 5,077,556 (69.19%); 2nd dose + single dose: 2,790,153 (38.02%); booster dose: 0
- SE – 1st dose: 1,544,452 (66.05%); 2nd dose + single dose: 831,575 (35.56%); booster dose: 0
- SP – 1st dose: 36,555,639 (78.36%); 2nd dose + single dose: 24,576,378 (52.68%); booster dose: 256526
- TO – 1st dose: 941,518 (58.58%); 2nd dose + single dose: 471,872 (29.36%); booster dose: 0
How many doses each state received until September 23
- AC: 953.833
- AL: 4,248,766
- AM: 5,243,890
- AP: 1,024,640
- BA: 17,905,768
- EC: 11,687,688
- DF: 3,990,846
- ES: 5,794,970
- GO: 8,606,740
- MA: 6,448,451
- MG: 29,451,624
- MS: 3,906,110
- MT: 4,483,456
- PA: 10,527,785
- PB: 4,331,590
- PE: 12,260,000
- PI: 3,687,490
- PR: 15,810,080
- RJ: 20,510,601
- RN: 4,577,630
- RO: 2,039,088
- RR: 762.268
- RS: 16,103,156
- SC: 10,057,794
- SE: 2,837,970
- SP: 62,935,706
- TO: 1,928,330
- Information on priority population and available doses is from the Ministry of Health.
- Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).
The media outlet consortium was formed in June 2020 in response to a decision by President Jair Bolsonaro to restrict access to data on the pandemic at the time. The bulletins currently report the number of people killed by coronaviruses, the number of infected people and the moving average, an indicator according to which it is possible to verify in which states the pandemic of the new coronavirus is increasing, decreasing or in stability.