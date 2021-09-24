CPI approves call of Luciano Hang for Wednesday







Luciano Hang Photo: Dida Sampaio / Estadão Content

THE Covid’s CPI approved the request of the rapporteur Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) to summon the entrepreneur Luciano Hang to the commission. At the hearing of Pedro Benedito Batista Jr., director of Prevent Senior, the case of Hang’s mother, who died in February at Prevent’s Sancta Maggiore hospital, was discussed. It is suspected that the patient underwent treatment with ozone, not allowed by the Federal Council of Medicine, and that she was omitted the covid-19 as causes death on the death certificate. The deposition is scheduled for next Wednesday, 29.

“He [Hang], as a patriot who actively participated in the ‘early treatment’ discussions, he will certainly be very happy to come here to the CPI to contribute to the investigation.” said CPI President Omar Aziz (PSD-AM).

Senator Jorginho Mello (PL-SC) registered his vote against Hang’s summons.

The CPI will also hear, next Tuesday, 28, the lawyer Bruna Morato, representing the Prevent Senior doctors who prepared a dossier on irregularities in the treatment of patients with covid-19.

For Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), her testimony will be a counterpoint to the statements of the company’s executive director, Pedro Benedito Batista Jr, who testified to the commission on Wednesday, 22. “She was willing to come to the CPI. testimony that, with absolute certainty, will be enlightening for all of us. Even because what was very clear in the testimony of the director of Prevent Senior is that he transfers all responsibility to medical autonomy. At no time does he say that the company’s management was responsible that is why.

* With information from the Senate Agency