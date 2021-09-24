CPI investigates if Danilo Trento traveled to Las Vegas with Flávio Bolsonaro

× Photo: Pedro França/Senate Agency

THE Covid’s CPI suspects that the institutional director of Need Medicines, Danilo Trento, would have traveled to Las Vegas with a senator. Trento confirmed the trip, but said he would keep silent when he was asked the name of the parliamentarian.

The suspicion is that Trento has traveled alongside Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ).

To the senators, Trento admitted that he traveled on a commercial plane, but he was unable to inform the date of the trip.

Last year, O Antagonista revealed that senator Flávio Bolsonaro and Irajá went to the United States in January 2020. Trento was in Las Vegas between the 23rd and the 27th, according to senator Eduardo Girão (Podemos-CE). Also The current minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado, was part of the delegation.

The trip was authorized by the then president of the House, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP).

“From the information I have, Mr. Danilo Trento was dealing with a subject that many people are interested in in this government, which is to bring American gambling to Brazil, which is a good way to launder money, evade taxes and make room for organized crime”, said Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE).

“The flight left Guarulhos, you [Trento] was on that flight, bound for the United States. There were 4 days in a schedule. We have this information and it was a delegation of the Federal Senate with Embratur”, declared Girão (Podemos-CE).