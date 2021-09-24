CPI investigates whether director of Precise Medicine traveled to Las Vegas with entourage of senators | Covid’s CPI

Covid’s CPI is investigating whether Danilo Trento, institutional director of Precise Medicine, traveled to Las Vegas with a delegation of senators.

Proposed by senators Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) and Irajá (PSD-TO), the official mission was in the United States between January 18 and 24 last year.

In an application, senator Flávio Bolsonaro said that the delegation had the objective “to accompany the delegation of the Brazilian Institute of Tourism — Embratur in institutional meetings with Carnival Group and Royal Caribbean International, in Miami, and with the President and CEO of Las Vegas Sand Corporation, Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas”.

“It will be an important occasion for the promotion of Brazilian tourism in the international market, which, among other topics, will address issues related to the attraction of maritime cruises to the Brazilian coast, as well as investments for the installation of new resorts in our country”, said the senator in the application.

The trip entered the CPI’s radar this Thursday (23), during Trento’s testimony to the commission. When questioned by senators, the director confirmed that he has already been to Las Vegas.

He, however, said he would remain silent when asked about the date of the trip, who was accompanying him, and what subject would be discussed in the United States.

Trento was also asked if the trip had the presence of a senator or congressman. He, again, adopted silence.

The businessman obtained from the Supreme Court (STF) the right not to answer questions that could incriminate him.

According to the Senate system, the House spent R$12.5 thousand on Flávio Bolsonaro’s daily rates and R$14.4 thousand on Irajá’s. Trento stated that he went to the United States on a commercial flight.

This Thursday, after the CPI session, Flávio Bolsonaro’s advisors released a note in which they stated that he never met with Trento.

“A few irresponsible CPI senators, once again, distort facts and create narratives to attack Senator Flávio Bolsonaro and his family. The senator never met with Mr. Danilo Berndt Trento in Las Vegas, nor does he have any kind of ties with the same. The senator was in that city on an official mission and his agendas are published on the website of the Federal Senate”, says the note.

For Senator Humberto Costa, the purpose of Trento’s trip was to try to bring casinos to Brazil.

“My assessment and the information I have is that Mr. Danilo Trento was dealing with a matter in which many people are interested in this government, which is to bring American gambling here to Brazil. Bringing a casino, bringing all this gambling here to Brazil, because it’s a good way of laundering money, evading taxes and making room for organized crime,” said senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE).

Costa also questioned whether Trento traveled to other places and spent the New Year with a senator. Once again, the director resorted to the right to silence.

In one of the few answers, the director limited himself to denying that going to Las Vegas “or with politicians” was related to the bill that would release integrated resorts in Brazil.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) stated that Trento’s silence leads to the deduction “that the trip had evidence of crime or was criminal”.

Before asking questions about the trip to Las Vegas, senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) asked if Trento has “many parliamentary friends”. He said no.

“You go here a lot, don’t you? Remember that, at any time, we can ask for a list of entries, where you went and who authorized your entry into the Federal Senate. Tell the truth. Do you come here a lot?” Costa insisted.

“Mr. Senator, with all due respect, I will exercise the right to remain silent,” said the director.