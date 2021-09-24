Credit sees still negative scenario for construction companies and downgrades Cyrela; shares close down more than 4%

SAO PAULO – With a more challenging macroeconomic scenario and in the face of strong inflationary pressure demanding a higher base interest rate, financial market analysts have adopted a more cautious position with the stocks of construction companies on the Stock Exchange, which already fall about 20% in the B3 since May.

This is the case of Credit Suisse, which revised its estimates for several companies in the sector, cutting the target price and also lowering Cyrela’s (CYRE3) buy recommendation to neutral.

“We still see a risk-return ratio that is more inclined to the downside, as there is no trigger for the stocks (with the macro scenario still turbulent and the micro scenario deteriorating). We see more downside risk for the sector than the other way around,” analysts write in a report titled “No reason to be excited; waiting for a better entry point”.

For now, Credit says it prefers to stay out of the industry, a position that the review team says offers a limited downside.

In the construction and development sector, the bank prefers the low-income housing segment to the middle-income segment, as the former tends to offer stronger operational and financial performance over the coming quarters.

The rationale is that the segment offers less exposure to rising financing rates, more limited material cost pressure, as well as less exposure to labor issues.

In other words, companies aimed at the low-income public should benefit from subsidized rates, which should not reflect the high Selic rate. In addition, on the financial side, low-income players are less exposed to worsening work dynamics, as they are vertical (own construction teams), diversified (less exposed to the city of São Paulo) and industrialized (aluminum molds reduce the need of labor).

In this context, Credit Suisse opted to downgrade the CYRE3 buy shares to neutral position, and cut the target price from R$32 to R$25, still a potential increase of 23% compared to yesterday’s close.

“Although we see Cyrela well positioned to face a more challenging scenario, the company is exposed to a deterioration of the macro and micro scenarios, which could harm its performance going forward,” the analysts write.

Credit updated its estimates for the company, increasing launch projections by 6% for 2021 and by 2% for 2022. At the same time, it reduced its sales expectations for this year by 4%, to R$ 5 billion , while expanded by 6%, to R$ 5.7 billion, its sales estimates for 2022.

According to the analysis team, the main risks lie with the next Selic rate increases, a lower-than-expected demand in São Paulo, a slower recovery in prices and a higher-than-expected increase in costs.

This Thursday (23), CYRE3 shares closed the trading session with a low of 4.33%, at R$ 19.43, also due to the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) on the eve of raising the interest rate from 5.25% to 6.25% per year, which affected the actions of the sector as a whole (see more here).

The Credit Suisse report also brings a revision of the estimates for the construction companies Ez Tec (EZTC3), Even (EVEN3), Miter (MTRE3), MRV (MRVE3), Tenda (TEND3) and Direcional (DIRR3), with price reduction. target in 12 months.

In Ez Tec, the target price was cut from R$44 to R$30; in Even, from R$15 to R$11; and Miter, from R$15 to R$10. In MRV, Credit now sees the target price for the company’s shares at R$17 (compared to R$24); in Tenda, the cut was from R$35 to R$25; and in Direcional, from R$19 to R$15.

The bank has a neutral recommendation for these six companies.

There was also a cut in the target price for Moura Dubex shares (MDNE3), from R$ 14 to R$ 10, which Credit Suisse has a purchase recommendation.

