Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the highest paid player in the world, says Forbes; see list – sports

Deleted in its last season by youth, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the spotlight once and for all by returning to the Manchester United. The Portuguese shines on English lawns and fattens his bank account, with salaries and sponsors. According to the magazine forbes, the 36-year-old striker overthrew Lionel Messi and became the highest paid player in the world. The guy is expected to accumulate US$ 125 million (R$ 659 million at the current price) this season, started in August, while the Argentine is expected to receive around US$ 110 million (R$ 580 million) at Paris Saint-Germain.

According to the publication, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agreement with the English team provides for the payment of US$ 70 million (R$ 369 million) in salaries, as well as a bonus for returning to the Manchester team, in which he had already defended between 2003 and 2009 The other US$ 55 million (R$ 291 million) will come from sponsorship and licensing of its brand, CR7. In turn, Messi, recently hired by Paris Saint-Germain, will earn US$ 75 million (R$ 397.28 million) in salaries and another US$ 35 million (R$ 185.40 million) in agreements with sponsors. The Portuguese already had surpassed the new Parisian 30 shirt by about R$ 600 million in shirt sales.

The third highest paid player in the world is Neymar. The Brazilian will pocket US$ 95 million (R$ 501 million): US$ 75 million in salaries and US$ 20 million in sponsors. Your PSG partner, the French Kylian Mbappe, is fourth on Forbes’ list, with $43 million a year. And the Egyptian, Mohammed Salah, of Liverpool, completes the list of the top five highest paid in the world, with US$ 41 million.

The Top 10 also has the Polish Robert Lewandowski and the spanish Andres Iniesta (both with US$ 35 million), the French Paul Pogba (US$34 million), the Welsh Gareth Bale (US$ 32 million) and the Belgian Eden Hazard (US$29 million).

In total, the top ten paid players add up to $585 million in season earnings, again without taxes, surpassing the $570 million earned last year. According to the magazine, salary and bonuses make up the majority of the total: US$415 million, an increase of 2.6% over the previous year.

See the list of the highest paid players in the world