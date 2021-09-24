Cruzeiro meet coach Mozart Santos in a duel against CSA

Coach Mozart Santos was bet by football director Rodrigo Pastana (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)

O



cruise



meet with



Mozart Santos



in the match against the



CSA



, at 4 pm on Sunday, at Independencia, for the 26th round of the



series B



. The 41-year-old coach was at Toca between the beginning of June and the end of July and was unable to move the team from the bottom of the standings. After resigning and giving way to Vanderlei Luxemburgo, he took charge of the Alagoas squad in place of Ney Franco, at the end of August, and has so far scored two victories, a draw and a setback in four games. Azulo moved up to eighth place, with 35 points, after beating Botafogo 2-0, this Thursday, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei.

Mozart arrived at Cruzeiro on June 10, after the board dismissed Felipe Conceio due to the elimination to Juazeirense in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil and the start in Serie B with two defeats to Confiana (3-1) and CRB (4 to 3). He came as a bet from football director Rodrigo Pastana, with whom he worked precisely at the CSA and almost gained access when he finished the second division of 2020 in fifth, with 58 points – three less than Juventude and Cuiab, third and fourth.

In his presentation, Mozart highlighted his preference for a style of ball possession and intensity in attack, as well as being a natural for the distrust in his work. “I read very naturally and I think it’s super normal. I am young as a coach. I am at my third club as a professional coach. I have a great history at the base, but as a professional coach my third club. This mistrust will dissipate with the results, with performance, I believe a lot”.

In the premiere of Mozart,

Cruzeiro drew 1-1 with Gois

, on June 12, in Mineiro, for the third round. The goal was scored in the 42nd minute of the second half by Marcinho, who was on the verge of being out of Felipe Conceio’s plans, but won an opportunity with the new technical commission. In the next duel,

the team beat Ponte Preta 1-0

, at Moiss Lucarelli, in Campinas, with a goal from striker Bruno Jos.

The start that looked promising gave way to a streak without a win, and Mozart came to be criticized for the constant changes in the lineup. On many occasions, he lost athletes through injury and/or suspension, but at the same time he made changes by option, such as the selection of Matheus Barbosa on the right side of the defense in the 0-0 draw with Brasil de Pelotas, in Rio Grande do South, for the ninth round. Top scorer of the team in 2021, with seven goals, the defensive midfielder ended up suffering a muscular injury in the game.

Mozart also stressed that his successor at Cruzeiro would be able to do a good job. “You can be sure that the coach who arrives will get a good game pattern (…). The results would come with me, but it’s obvious and fair that you change after nine games without a win. I don’t take it personally, I take it professionally. But I’m sure the team will have a result, mainly because of the good performance inheritance it will get”.