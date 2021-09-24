Cruzeiro returns to Horto, where he has won one of the last 10 home games

Rafael Sobis scored eight goals for Raposa at Independência (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)

After dealing with problems on the lawn at Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas, the



cruise



defined the



Independence



like your home following the



Serie B



. This Sunday (26), at 4 pm, the team will face the



CSA



, by the 26th round, looking for a victory to keep the chances of access to the first division. A week later (10/03), at 11am, it will be time to measure forces with Brasil de Pelotas, for the 28th round. As a way of preventing COVID-19, the city of Belo Horizonte limited the presence of fans to just under 7 thousand – 30% of the total capacity of 23 thousand.

The preference for Independência is due to the savings in operating costs compared to Mineirão. At Gigante da Pampulha, Raposa won Confiança 1-0, on August 20, for the 20th round, to an audience of 4,730 (4,324 payers). The income of R$234,165.00 was not enough to cover expenses of R$321,229.04, in addition to R$3,408.86 in taxes, and the loss with box office was R$90,472.90.

According to the



Cruise Pediatrics



, Sunday’s match will be the 59th of Raposa at Independência after the reform. Since April 2012, when the stadium was reopened, the team has recorded 21 wins, 14 draws and 23 defeats, with 78 goals scored and 72 conceded. The retrospective covers home and away games (mostly against Atlético and América). With eight goals,



Rafael Sobis



he is the celestial athlete who most shook the net in the arena.

Taking into account only the commitments at home, Cruzeiro fought 27 times in the “new” Independência, with 10 wins, eight draws and nine defeats. In the last 10 matches, the team only managed to beat Operário, by 2-1, in the 36th round of Serie B in 2020. On the other hand, they drew five times and lost four.

Despite the recent unfavorable history, goalkeeper Fábio celebrated Cruzeiro’s return to Independência, both for the quality of the pitch and for the support of the stands. “It will be important to have our fans nearby and a better lawn than the Arena do Jacaré. It certainly favors us with our fans pushing and encouraging us, and on the field we are doing our best”.

The steering wheel Rômulo also analyzed the option for Horto. “The conditions of the lawn at Independência are infinitely superior to those at Arena do Jacaré, not least because there was no time to work on the lawn. I believe that the board and the technical committee decided to switch to Independência due to the grass factor. Cruzeiro’s moment of not losing and achieving good results, a quality lawn only tends to help us”.

In this edition of Série B, Cruzeiro played twice at Independência during the period in which Mineirão closed to revitalize the lawn. On August 11, they drew 2-2 with Vitória, for the 17th round. On the 14th, another tie on the scoreboard: 1 to 1 with Sampaio Corrêa, for the 18th round. At Arena do Jacaré, the team beat Ponte Preta, by 1-0, for the 23rd round (11/9), and drew 1-1 with Operário, for the 24th round (16/9). To face the CSA, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo will not have defender Eduardo Brock and center forward Marcelo Moreno, suspended, and attacking midfielder Wellington Nem, injured. The three started in a 1-1 draw with Vasco, last Sunday, at the São Januário stadium, in Rio de Janeiro. With the added point, Cruzeiro reached 31, in 13th place, while CRB, 4th place, was 44 by making 1-0 over Brazil, in Pelotas-RS.

Protocols





Cruzeiro reinforced the request for fans to follow the protocols established by the city of Belo Horizonte in the game against CSA at Independência. Everyone must prove a negative result for COVID-19, including those who have already been vaccinated with two doses or a single dose of Jansen. The exam will only be valid if it was taken until the afternoon of this Thursday.

Another important point is about the access time to Independência. According to the club, the gates will close at 3 pm, one hour before the start of the game. Thus, whoever does not respect the deadline, even with the ticket in hand, will not enter the stadium.

Cruzeiro’s last 10 home games at Independência





1×1 Cruise Sampaio Corrêa – 18th round of Serie B 2021

2×2 Vitória Cruise – 17th round of Serie B 2021

0x0 Nautical Cruise – 37th round of the Series B 2020

2×1 Worker Cruise – 36th round of the Series B 2020

0x1 West Cruise – 34th round of Serie B 2020

Cruzeiro 0x0 Cuiabá – 32nd round of Serie B 2020

1×1 CSA Cruise – 29th round of the B 2020 Series

Cruzeiro 0x1 Coimbra – 9th round of Mineiro 2020

1×4 Grêmio Cruise – 18th round of Serie A 2019

1×2 Chapecoense Cruise – 6th round of Serie A 2019