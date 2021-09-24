Cryptocurrencies fall after China’s new ban, but analysts see reduced impact this time around

SAO PAULO – After a few days trying to recover from Monday’s shock due to the Evergrande real estate crisis, the cryptocurrency market took a hit again this Friday (24) after the government of China declared that all transactions with Digital coins are illegal and should be prohibited.

According to the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), all cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoin Tether (USDT), are not fiat currencies and cannot circulate in the market.

The Chinese BC went further and determined that all transactions with cryptoactives, including services provided by exchanges outside China, are now considered illegal activities if carried out by Chinese citizens. Employees of these brokers may be investigated.

In addition, e-retail companies such as Alibaba will not be able to provide any services related to these currencies. In practice, this means that none of the 1.4 billion inhabitants of the Asian country can legally trade cryptocurrencies, even if they do so on exchanges in other countries.

Ten agencies, including central bank, banking, securities and foreign exchange regulators, have pledged to work together to eradicate “illegal” cryptocurrency activity, the first time agencies have joined forces to explicitly ban all cryptocurrency activity.

Top experts in Brazil teach you to invest better in this asset class: meet the Cryptoinvestor course!

The news led to another widespread drop in prices, with Bitcoin dropping below $42,000 after hitting the $45,000 mark overnight. Around 11:50 am (Brasilia time), the world’s largest digital currency was retreating 3.5% in the accumulated 24 hours, quoted at US$ 42,536.

Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB) suffer a greater impact, losing around 7% in value, priced at US$2,916 and US$354 respectively.

Among the 10 largest cryptocurrencies in market value, the best performer at the end of this morning was from Cardano (ADA), which operates practically stable, quoted at US$ 2.24.

Negative impact should not last

Analysts heard by InfoMoney assess that this news is not a “bomb” in the market, since in recent years it has been common for China to announce some type of ban or action against the digital currency market. Even so, today’s news was the clearest sign the country has ever given of its determination to crack down on the sector.

“The restrictions imposed on the market are no longer surprising, but it ends up increasing the noise at a time of greater risk aversion,” says Safiri Félix, director of products and partnerships at Transfero.

It is worth remembering that in the last second, all cryptocurrencies suffered with falls that reached double digits, following the traditional market, with the shock of Evergrande in China. And even with the recovery in recent days, the view is that the market remains sensitive and with a higher level of risk aversion.

Félix also points out that there was a much lower level of leverage in the market when the news came out, unlike what happened in May, for example, when China banned miners in the country, driving down cryptocurrency prices. “That’s why I don’t believe in a very drastic correction right now,” he says.

Also read: Bitcoin leverage hurts prices and does a “disservice” to the cryptocurrency market, say experts

Rocelo Lopes, a specialist in blockchain and cryptoeconomics, adds that looking at prices so far, it is possible to see that there was not a reflection as strong as imagined. “The world has understood that China can have an impact [nos preços], but this Chinese impact is not that big anymore”, he says.

In addition, Lopes believes that when there was a ban on mining in the country, in the first half of the year, the market was able to absorb most of the impact of actions like this.

One thing that is clear is that all institutions and banks in China were already against crypto in China so it’s nothing new or different.

The Levante team recalls that China’s attempt to ban cryptocurrencies is also a strategy by the country to make room for the digital renminbi, the official crypto of the local government. “This official digital currency is Beijing’s big bet to internationalize the Chinese financial market,” analysts explain.

“China is not isolated on this path. In recent months, several US tax and capital market authorities have advocated increased enforcement and the imposition of controls and even restrictions. These changes should shake the cryptoactives market over the next few days,” adds Levante.

Another important point for investors to keep in mind is that, today, most Chinese use Tether more than Bitcoin itself due to its backing in the US dollar.

According to Lopes, this is because there are many Chinese who want to make remittances abroad and do not want to suffer from government control, so they use Tethter to have their own control or manage to keep assets in exchanges abroad.

What to expect from Bitcoin price

Since 2013, this is the seventh time that China has announced some kind of ban on the cryptocurrency market, but at all times, despite an initial shock, the price of Bitcoin closed the year with an appreciation, in an indication that this type of decision does not affect the fundamentals of digital currency, which tends to recover in the medium and long term.

In 2021, so far, the cryptocurrency has accumulated an increase of about 43%, which is still well below other pairs, such as Ethereum, which is up 290% this year.

According to Félix, despite the moment of greater tension, it is essential that Bitcoin ends this month above US$ 40 thousand, which would help sustain a possible stronger push until the end of the year.

There is great expectation that in October the country’s first Bitcoin index (ETF) fund will be approved in the US, which would help boost prices as it is an important step towards greater adoption of the cryptocurrency in the world, especially by investors institutional.

If approval occurs next month, some experts believe that Bitcoin could renew its historic high, reached last April, of around $64,000 later this year.

Top experts in Brazil teach you to invest better in this asset class: meet the Cryptoinvestor course!

Related