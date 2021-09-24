Cryptos today: the news that move digital currencies this Friday (24/09/2021)

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) fell back on this Friday (24) morning after failing to surpass the level of US$ 45,000. After rehearsing high yesterday afternoon, the cryptocurrency lost steam in the early hours of the day and dropped again to less than $42,000.

The decline began around 5:00 am, the exact time that 73,700 Bitcoin option contracts valued at $3.14 billion expired. Of these, around 50,000 were calls (call options). However, the move also reflects a statement from the Chinese central bank, which made all transactions with cryptocurrencies in the country illegal.

Brazil’s leading experts in cryptocurrencies teach you how to invest better in this asset class. Discover the Cryptoinvestor course.

After momentarily retreating to close to $42,000, Bitcoin was trading at $43,006 at 7:00 am. However, it soon dropped back to around $41,900 at 8:09 am, resulting in losses of 4.8% in 24 hours and 12.7% in 30 days.

The Ethereum (ETH) is going through the worst moment and drops 9.4%, to US$ 2,809, the most negative result among the 10 cryptocurrencies with the highest market value. However, the worst cryptoactive to date among the top 100 is the Huobi Token (HT), which dips over 21%.

On the other hand, some cryptoactives go against the general trend and advance, with emphasis on the Decentralized Social (DESO) token, which once again leads the market and values ​​double digits.

The drop in cryptocurrencies comes a day after Twitter officially launched a tipping service for content creators that includes payment in Bitcoin.

As in previous days, prices in the red don’t seem to stop the industry from launching new developments – the most recent one comes from the eToro platform, which announced a package of decentralized finance cryptoactives.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:00 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $41,901 -4.8% Ethereum (ETH) $2,809 -9.4% Cardano (ADA) $2.11 -4.9% Binance Coin (BNB) $341 -9.0% XRP (XRP) US$0.903331 -8.6%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Decentralized Social (DESO) $116.80 +12.1% Tezos (XTZ) $6.23 +7.4% Waves $25.02 +2.5% THORChain (RUNE) $7.77 +2.3% Near (NEAR) $7.68 +1.5%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Huobi Token (HT) $9.86 -21.4% Olympus (OHM) $543.27 -19.6% OKB (OKB) $13.71 -18.9% Filecoin (FIL) US$ 62.28 -15% Arweave (AR) $44.90 -13.3%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 43.83 +3.74% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 57.27 +3.24% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 49.98 +4.19% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 15.09 +1.62% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 12.20 +4.99%

See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (24):

China says all cryptocurrency transactions are illegal

China’s central bank announced this Friday (24) that all transactions with cryptocurrencies are illegal and should be banned. The measure is another step by the Chinese government in the repression of the cryptocurrency sector, which intensified with the fight against mining in the first half of the year.

According to the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), all cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and stablecoin Tether (USDT), are not fiat currencies and cannot circulate on the market. With the measure, services provided by foreign cryptocurrency exchanges to residents in the country are now considered illicit financial activities.

(see more by clicking here)

Twitter starts accepting Bitcoin

After a few weeks of rumors, Twitter officially announced on Thursday (23) that it will allow users to pay content creators on the social network using Bitcoin.

The novelty is part of the service “Tip” (tipping in English) launched in May this year with the idea of ​​helping these creators to have rewards from their followers for the content produced.

The company also announced that the feature will be released globally to all Apple iOS users this week, and will be available for Android devices in the coming weeks.

(see more by clicking here)

eToro Trading Platform Launches DeFi Portfolio

Cryptocurrency trading platform eToro has entered the segment of decentralized finance (DeFi) with the launch of a portfolio of assets linked to the sector.

From now on, users will have access to 11 DeFi tokens. They are: Ethereum (ETH), Uniswap (UNI), Chainlink (LINK), Aave (AAVE), Compound (COMP), Yearn Finance (YFI), Decentraland (MANA), Polygon (MATIC), Algorand (ALGO), Basic Attention Token (BAT) and Maker (MKR).

“By creating a selection of cryptoactives in a CopyPortfolio DeFi, we are doing the heavy lifting and allowing our customers to gain exposure and spread the risk across a variety of cryptos,” the company said in a statement.

Initial investments for the product start at $1,000.

Big investors are trading Bitcoin for Ethereum

Large institutional investors are stepping up the switch from Bitcoin to Ethereum in their portfolios, according to a survey by JPMorgan.

In a note to investors this week, the investment bank pointed out that Bitcoin futures contracts traded on Chicago’s derivatives exchange, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), registered prices below the spot market, indicating a decrease in demand.

On the other hand, the opposite would have occurred with the Ethereum contracts, whose prices started to exceed those of the spot market. For JPMorgan analysts, the move evidences a “much healthier demand” for the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency.

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) is seen as a thermometer for institutional appetite for cryptocurrencies, as the derivatives market is the major gateway into crypto for large funds that tend to prefer more regulated environments to gain exposure to cryptoassets.

Invest in the most affordable cryptocurrency funds on the market: open a free XP account!

Related