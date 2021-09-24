Cumbre Vieja: Volcano ash begins to affect marine ecosystem | World

Reproduction: Social Networks Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma

The ash emitted by the Cumbre Vieja volcano has already come into contact with the sea and may be affecting the marine ecosystem of the island’s southwest coast, causing “drastic changes” in its productivity.

In a statement, the scientific committee Pevolca (Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan) informs that the surveillance systems for volcanic materials in the sea water column will be strengthened.

In addition, estimated rate of emission of sulfur dioxide (SO2) into the atmosphere increased on Wednesday and exceeded 12 thousand tons per day, and linear concentrations also increased.

Involcan also reports that the area affected by the lava is around 220 hectares, with a perimeter of 15.7 kilometers. The creek is 3.8 kilometers long and is 2.1 meters from the coast.

The eruption continues its course adjusted to its Strombolian character, with more explosive phases, with four emitting centers and a column or plume that reaches up to 4,500 meters in height, with “strong ash emission”.

The authorities in La Palma recommend that the population stay indoors and, if outdoors, wear FFP2 masks and eye protection systems.

So far, Pevolca’s steering committee points out that around 5,700 people have been evacuated. Of these, 135 were housed in the El Fuerte barracks (Breña Baja), of which 86 were transferred to a hotel in Fuencaliente.