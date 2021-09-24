Curitiba will take action to anticipate the second dose of Pfizer this Saturday

Next Saturday (25), the Municipal Health Department (SMS) will make a joint effort to anticipate the second dose of Pfizer vaccine for people who received the first application between days July 3rd and 24th. The service will be provided at 36 vaccination points open from 8 am to 5 pm (list below).

May complete the immunization cycle this Saturday about 73,000 people who had the second dose scheduled between September 27 and October 18, an advance of up to 23 days.

The action is to meet the recommendation of the Ministry of Health reducing the interval between doses of Pfizer’s immunizing agent to reach the eight-week interval between doses.

Call for Health Now

The people covered are being summoned by message by the Saúde Já application, which must be presented at the time of vaccination.

Those who did not receive the summons message by Saúde No longer will have the second dose anticipated for this Saturday (25) and should therefore follow the date previously scheduled.

SMS alerts that on that day there will be no application of the first dose for any audience, nor a booster dose.

“We are going to vaccinate exclusively the people called for the second dose of Pfizer’s immunizing agent, there will be no other type of care”, reinforced the municipal secretary of Health, Márcia Huçulak.

Whoever is summoned and is unable to attend on Saturday (25/9) can take the vaccine on another date when there is application of a second dose.

Adolescents with comorbidities

Adolescents with comorbidities, aged between 12 and 16 years, who have not yet been summoned will be vaccinated next Monday (27/9).

“We noticed on the first day that the demand for this audience is below expectations, so we are giving more time for parents or guardians to organize themselves and have time to get the statements”, guided the secretary.

How to receive the second dose in advance

To receive the second anticipated dose of the vaccine, just look for one of the vaccination points, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, bring an identification document with photo and CPF and present the message with the summons.

Those who belong to these age groups must access the Saúde Já application. When accessing the application, a “pop-up” message will appear with the notification that that user is being called.

Who should receive the second dose in advance this Saturday (25)

– People vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer (specifically) between the 3rd and 24th of July (the second dose was scheduled for the period from September 27th to October 18th)

Vaccination sites

From 8am to 5pm

1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

2- US Mother of Curitiba

Rua Jaime Reis, 331- Alto do São Francisco

3 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity

Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra

4 – Rua da Cidadania Fazendinha

1700 Carlos Klemtz Street

5 – US Santa Quiteria 2

Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria

6 – US Parigot de Souza

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

7 – US Salvador Allende

Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado

8 – US Nossa Senhora Aparecida

Rua Carlos Amoretty Osório, 169 – Sítio Cercado

9 – US Sambaqui

Rua Roberto Dala Barba, 44 – Sítio Cercado

10 – US Bairro Alto

Rua Jornalista Alceu Chochorro, 314 – Bairro Alto

11 – US Santa Efigênia

Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha

12 – US Abaete

Rua Delegado Miguel Zacarias, 403 – Boa Vista

13 – US Vila Diana

Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches

14 – Avelino Vieira Sport and Leisure Center

Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

15 – US Campina do Siqueira

Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira

16 – US New Orleans

Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans

17 – US Pines

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

18 – US Vista Alegre

Rua Miguel de Lazari, 85 Pilarzinho

19 – US Visitation

Rua Bley Zorning, 3136 – Boqueirão

20 – US Jardim Paranaense

Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão

21 – US Vila Hauer

Waldemar Kost Street, 650 – Hauer

22 – US Mennonites

Rua Domicio da Costa, 52 – Xaxim

23- US Salgado Filho

Avenida Senador Salgado Filho, 5265 – Uberaba

24 – Uberaba US

Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

25 – US Camargo

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

26 – US Trinity

Rua Roraima, 1790 – Vila Oficinas

27 – US Iracema

Rua Professor Nivaldo Braga, 1571 – Capão da Imbuia

28 – US Athens

45 Emilia Erichsen Street – Industrial City

29 – CIC People’s Club

Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

30 – US Oswaldo Cruz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

31 – US Vila Feliz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

32 – US Aurora

500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

33 – US Sacred Heart

Rua Antônio Claudino, 375 – Pinheirinho

34 – US Fanny Lindóia

Rua Conde dos Arcos, 295 – Lindóia

35 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara

R. Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n – Tatuquara

36 – US Rio Bonito

R. Fanny Bertoldi, 170 – Campo do Santana

