Curitiba will take action to anticipate the second dose of Pfizer this Saturday

Next Saturday (25), the Municipal Health Department (SMS) will make a joint effort to anticipate the second dose of Pfizer vaccine for people who received the first application between days July 3rd and 24th. The service will be provided at 36 vaccination points open from 8 am to 5 pm (list below).
May complete the immunization cycle this Saturday about 73,000 people who had the second dose scheduled between September 27 and October 18, an advance of up to 23 days.
The action is to meet the recommendation of the Ministry of Health reducing the interval between doses of Pfizer’s immunizing agent to reach the eight-week interval between doses.
Call for Health Now
The people covered are being summoned by message by the Saúde Já application, which must be presented at the time of vaccination.
Those who did not receive the summons message by Saúde No longer will have the second dose anticipated for this Saturday (25) and should therefore follow the date previously scheduled.
SMS alerts that on that day there will be no application of the first dose for any audience, nor a booster dose.
“We are going to vaccinate exclusively the people called for the second dose of Pfizer’s immunizing agent, there will be no other type of care”, reinforced the municipal secretary of Health, Márcia Huçulak.
Whoever is summoned and is unable to attend on Saturday (25/9) can take the vaccine on another date when there is application of a second dose.
Adolescents with comorbidities
Adolescents with comorbidities, aged between 12 and 16 years, who have not yet been summoned will be vaccinated next Monday (27/9).
“We noticed on the first day that the demand for this audience is below expectations, so we are giving more time for parents or guardians to organize themselves and have time to get the statements”, guided the secretary.
How to receive the second dose in advance
To receive the second anticipated dose of the vaccine, just look for one of the vaccination points, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, bring an identification document with photo and CPF and present the message with the summons.
Those who belong to these age groups must access the Saúde Já application. When accessing the application, a “pop-up” message will appear with the notification that that user is being called.
Who should receive the second dose in advance this Saturday (25)
– People vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer (specifically) between the 3rd and 24th of July (the second dose was scheduled for the period from September 27th to October 18th)
Vaccination sites
From 8am to 5pm
1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman
Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square
2- US Mother of Curitiba
Rua Jaime Reis, 331- Alto do São Francisco
3 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity
Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra
4 – Rua da Cidadania Fazendinha
1700 Carlos Klemtz Street
5 – US Santa Quiteria 2
Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria
6 – US Parigot de Souza
Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado
7 – US Salvador Allende
Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado
8 – US Nossa Senhora Aparecida
Rua Carlos Amoretty Osório, 169 – Sítio Cercado
9 – US Sambaqui
Rua Roberto Dala Barba, 44 – Sítio Cercado
10 – US Bairro Alto
Rua Jornalista Alceu Chochorro, 314 – Bairro Alto
11 – US Santa Efigênia
Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha
12 – US Abaete
Rua Delegado Miguel Zacarias, 403 – Boa Vista
13 – US Vila Diana
Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches
14 – Avelino Vieira Sport and Leisure Center
Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri
15 – US Campina do Siqueira
Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira
16 – US New Orleans
Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans
17 – US Pines
Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade
18 – US Vista Alegre
Rua Miguel de Lazari, 85 Pilarzinho
19 – US Visitation
Rua Bley Zorning, 3136 – Boqueirão
20 – US Jardim Paranaense
Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão
21 – US Vila Hauer
Waldemar Kost Street, 650 – Hauer
22 – US Mennonites
Rua Domicio da Costa, 52 – Xaxim
23- US Salgado Filho
Avenida Senador Salgado Filho, 5265 – Uberaba
24 – Uberaba US
Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba
25 – US Camargo
Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru
26 – US Trinity
Rua Roraima, 1790 – Vila Oficinas
27 – US Iracema
Rua Professor Nivaldo Braga, 1571 – Capão da Imbuia
28 – US Athens
45 Emilia Erichsen Street – Industrial City
29 – CIC People’s Club
Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700
30 – US Oswaldo Cruz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City
31 – US Vila Feliz
Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World
32 – US Aurora
500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World
33 – US Sacred Heart
Rua Antônio Claudino, 375 – Pinheirinho
34 – US Fanny Lindóia
Rua Conde dos Arcos, 295 – Lindóia
35 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara
R. Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n – Tatuquara
36 – US Rio Bonito
R. Fanny Bertoldi, 170 – Campo do Santana
