Curitiba’s health workers demand reinforcement of the anti-covid vaccine after outbreaks in health centers and the death of professionals

Curitiba’s health professionals are starting to demand the reinforcement of the anti-covid vaccine, which has already been made available to part of the elderly and immunosuppressed patients who took the second dose more than six months ago. They also point out new outbreaks of Covid in health units in the capital and deaths of professionals. The City Hall press office informed that, according to the database of the Municipal Health Department of Curitiba, 5.2% of Health workers had covid-19 after being immunized, that is, 14 days after the second dose . Sismec has been pressing the City of Curitiba for nurses who are on the front lines of health to have access as quickly as possible to the third dose of the anti-covid vaccine. Questioned by the report of Bem Paraná, the Municipality of Curitiba informed that there is no definition of the Ministry of Health, so far, on the application of the booster dose in health professionals.

“There is no definition of the Ministry of Health, so far, on the application of the booster dose in health professionals. So far, Curitiba has received a booster dose from the Ministry of Health only for seniors over 70 years old (over 180 days of the second dose) and immunosuppressed (more than 28 days of the second dose).

For health professionals to be eligible for the booster dose it would be necessary for the Ministry of Health to change the National Immunization Plan and, in addition, make available a specific contribution of these vaccines for this group,” says a note sent by the City of Curitiba.

Figures from a survey carried out by the Union of Municipal Nursing Servers of Curitiba (Sismec) with 400 unionized professionals, between the 14th and 15th of September, reinforce the need for the third dose for health workers. The survey reveals that 23.9% of them were infected by Covid even after taking both doses of the vaccine. According to the survey, since the beginning of the pandemic, 50% of nursing professionals in the City of Curitiba have already been contaminated by coronavirus. On Wednesday (22), the nurse from the Municipality of Curitiba. Marilda Camargo died a victim of the covid even after taking the second dose. According to the president of Sismec, Raquel Padilha, she was the second professional victim of the covid to die since July, even when immunized. “Professionals deal directly with patients from Covid and are at risk. In June, we had an outbreak at the Pinheirinho UPA, when six professionals from the same shift were infected. In July, virtually the entire team at the Coconut Unit took Covid. In late August, we detected another outbreak at the Campo Comprido UPA. We need this third dose, we need answers and protection,” she said.

In a hearing at the Federal Chamber, the secretary of the MS says that there is still no consensus on the third dose in health professionals

In a hearing at the Federal Chamber, last Tuesday (21), researchers and medical and nursing entities defended the continuity of the vaccination of adolescents from 12 years of age and the application of booster doses to the elderly and health professionals. Rapporteur of the external committee, Deputy Carmen Zanotto (Cidadania-SC) cited the need to include health professionals in the priority group of this additional dose. “Only among nurses, technicians and assistants, we have more than 860 deaths. Adding to the professionals in the medical field, we have 1,600 to 1,700. Not to mention all other workers, such as ambulance drivers, receptionists, cleaning and laundry staff, physiotherapists and other professionals who are directly involved with Covid-19. Therefore, the defense and the request [pela dose de reforço] of our external committee”, said the deputy.

Representatives of the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), the Medical Association of Brazil (AMB) and the Federal Council of Nursing (Cofen) reinforced the request. They argued that most healthcare professionals were immunized more than 8 months ago with Coronavac, which has a shorter duration of protection against Covid-19. The AMB presented a study from the United States that shows a new outbreak of the disease, including in professionals immunized with Pfizer.

The representative of Cofen, Cleide Mazuela, informed that recent tests have shown an increase in cases of reinfection and loss of antibodies among professionals who are on the front lines of combating Covid-19. “There are 2.5 million exhausted nurses”, he pointed out.

“In relation to health workers, there was no consensus at our penultimate meeting of the Technical Chamber of the National Operational Plan. We agreed that we would discuss more in technical-scientific terms. If the decision is for the vaccination of this group in its entirety, regardless of the immunizing agent applied, we will have the doses to be applied”, guaranteed the Extraordinary Covid-19 Coping Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rosana de Melo,

A new meeting of the Ministry’s technical chamber is scheduled for the 24th. Based on stocks and the projection of deliveries, Rosana says that there will be availability of vaccine, if the booster dose is decided from 60 years of age onwards. The secretary informed that the ministry has already started planning the vaccine schedule for next year.