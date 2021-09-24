Daniel Alves makes a decision about the future and rushes to settle with a new club

Credit: (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The experienced Daniel Alves has been a major player in the Brazilian football market after terminating his contract with São Paulo. Available on the market, the player has until next Friday (24) to define his future if he wants to continue acting on national soil. And according to journalist Bruno Andrade, from UOL Esporte, the athlete has already decided that he will remain in Brazil and is running out of time to settle with a new team, with the next few hours being decisive.

The columnist highlighted that the full-back is determined to remain in Brazil, did not want to wait for Europe and promptly discarded the hypothesis of current in alternative leagues. Around here, Daniel Alves has already been quoted in Flamengo, Internacional, Athletico Paranaense and Fluminense. Tricolor das Laranjeiras presents itself as the strongest competitor to close the contract, having already made a proposal to the athlete’s staff.

The player’s intention is to close a long-term contract and maintain his full-back position. Also according to Bruno Andrade, Daniel Alves received proposals from clubs in Mexico and Qatar, but put the proposals aside, as he aims to remain among the squad of the Brazilian team to compete in another Cup. In his opinion, remaining on national soil can be important to remain in the spotlight.

READ TOO:

Daniel Alves makes counterproposal and can close with Serie A team today (23)

Casagrande detonates Daniel Alves and fires: “bad deal for any team he is”

Another! Daniel Alves enters the sights of another team from Serie A; ‘novel’ has a deadline

Copa do Brasil: CBF defines order of semis field commands; check who decides at home

Vampeta nails Libertadores da América finalist

Daniel Alves has a date to define the future; Serie A giant gave up the deal

FIFA 22: Check out the list of the 20 fastest players in the game

Romário vents and threatens the CBF after controversies: “Brazilian football doesn’t deserve this dirty trick”