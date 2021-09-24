Daniel Alves refuses Fluminense’s salary offer and remains without a club a week after leaving São Paulo

The future of Daniel Alves seemed to be the Fluminense, but the negotiation between the right-back and the Rio de Janeiro club reached a financial impasse late on Thursday (23).

The former player of São Paulo did not accept Flu’s salary offer, which intended to pay between R$ 650,000 and R$ 750,000 to Daniel Alves, for a two-season contract. The veteran wants R$1 million per month.

The information was initially published by columnist Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper The globe, and confirmed by reporter Cícero Mello, of the Disney channels.

Daniel Alves now has only one day to settle with any Brazilian club and be regularized in time, since the registration for the Brazilian championship close this Friday (24).

The right-back has been without a club for a week, since he accepted an agreement to terminate with São Paulo. The São Paulo club, in order to get rid of the high salary of R$ 1.5 million a month of the former shirt 10, will pay its debt with him in 60 installments, starting in January 2022.

Since then, the name Daniel Alves circulates in the market, but without success. International, Coritiba, Athletic-PR, Flamengo and Fluminense were mentioned as possible destinations. Who seemed closer was Flu, which now will only return the charge for the player if there is a change in the financial parameters.

Another option for the 38-year-old is to play abroad, in more peripheral markets, as the big leagues have their windows closed. Daniel Alves’ stalemate admitted having received foreign offers, but the player’s desire to remain in evidence to play the world Cup 2022 speaks louder at the moment.