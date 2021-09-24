Daniel Craig becomes commander of the British Navy and equals his character, 007

James Bond star Daniel Craig was named an honorary officer in the British Royal Navy on Thursday (23) – matching his character 007, who holds the post of commander.

“I am delighted to welcome Honorary Commander Daniel Craig to the Royal Navy,” First Admiral Sea Lord Sir Tony Radakin, head of the UK navy, said in a statement.

“Daniel Craig has been known for playing Commander Bond for the past 15 years – a naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions around the world. That’s what the Royal Navy does every day in the real world, using technology and skill just like Bond himself.”

Craig wants to use his new military status — commander is the seventh-highest rank in the Royal Navy — as a way to help UK military families, according to the statement.

The actor is about to star in the British super spy for the fifth time in “007 – No Time to Die” – which premieres in Brazil on September 30 – which the UK military is also using to highlight some of its newest equipment.

The HMS Dragon, a new Type 45 air defense destroyer, appears in the film, the Ministry of Defense said. The Royal Navy site considers the 152-metre, 8,000-ton warship one of the most advanced in the world.

In an exercise in June off the coast of Scotland, HMS Dragon used its weapons systems to “destroy a missile into a million pieces,” a statement from the Royal Navy said.

“I can’t believe how lucky I am to be a part of this; the flames were huge!” said one of the ship’s officers, Lieutenant Ben Craddock, in the statement.

This is the kind of action you would expect from a James Bond movie.

Other equipment from the UK, including C-17 Globemaster cargo jets, like those that participated in the recent international airlift from Kabul, Afghanistan, is also featured.

But the Royal Navy said the real attention, of course, is on Craig.

“Our honorary officers act as ambassadors and advocates for military service, sharing their time and experience to spread the message about what our modern, ready-made, global Royal Navy is doing around the world,” said Radakin.

Being part of one of the most successful box office franchises in history will only help spread that message.

(Translated text; read the original in English)