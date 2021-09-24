Datena surprises with an outburst involving cachaça: “I screwed up”

José Luiz Datena opened the game on a detail from the past that he regrets. The famous commented on alcoholic beverages in conversation with Cátia Fonseca before the opening of the Brazil Urgent, gives Band, in this wednesday (22), and assured that he was once a cachaceiro.

“I drank too much in my life and I regret it. I don’t regret it so much, it’s more my liver, my kidney, my pancreas. What I screwed up with drink, God forbid. I really was a cachaceiro”, fired the presenter.

Cátia, in turn, said that she never smoked or drank “out of pure fear” and said that her friend even commented to her that she used to “drink too much”.

“The Ministry of Health doesn’t need to tell me that drinking is bad. I learned it myself and in the worst way. Drink with moderation and if you drink, do not drive”, said the journalist.

Last week, the famous also vented about his life in Brasil Urgente. At the time, he commented on the importance of Luciano do Valle in his career. Datena recalled that the narrator was instrumental in his hiring by Band.

“It was a limit situation, I didn’t have any more money to feed my family. My pots were echoing. When he called me, with that big voice, I thought it was God. It was the best possible time. I am very grateful”, vented.

The matter arose after the communicator reported the health status of Lucas do Valle, one of the narrator’s grandchildren. The 29-year-old man was shot in an attempted robbery. He died days later.

“I wouldn’t have followed the career if it wasn’t for Luciano. I thought it was a prank when he called me. It was the last day I had any money, my trust fund ran out. It saved my career and helped me raise my kids“he declared.