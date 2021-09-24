De Arrascaeta and Filipe Luís train on the pitch, and should reinforce Flamengo in Guayaquil

Rubro-Negro beat Barcelona de Guayaquil by 2-0, in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinals, and plays the return game on Wednesday (29).

Last Wednesday night (22), the Flamengo took an important step to reach the final of the Liberators cup. With two goals from Bruno Henrique, the team beat Barcelona de Guayaquil by 2-0, and goes to Ecuador on the 29th of the month with a significant advantage. The opponent will leave on Tuesday (28), between Atlético-MG and Palmeiras.

In the activities of this Thursday (23), those who started the match at Maracanã were off, and the news was on account of De Arrascaeta and Filipe Luís, who trained on the pitch. Flamengo’s expectation is that both are available to coach Renato Gaúcho next Wednesday (29), in Guayaquil.

The Uruguayan is recovering from an injury to his left thigh, contracted in the 3-1 victory over Palmeiras, on the 12th of this month. Filipe Luís, on the other hand, is injured in his left calf, and has been missing Rubro-Negro for about two weeks. Against Barcelona, ​​midfielder Diego Ribas was back, who was also out of action.

The players who entered during the match at Maracanã made a collective on the field, already thinking about the match this Sunday (26), against América-MG, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. Flamengo is 11 points behind the leader Atlético-MG, and they need to win to try to take that difference, still having two games less in relation to Galo.

In recent matches, who has played in De Arrascaeta’s position is Vitinho, who assisted Bruno Henrique’s second goal against Barcelona. Filipe Luís has been replaced by Renê and, on some occasions, by the boy Ramon. David Luiz and Andreas Pereira are two reinforcements who gained position in the starting lineup.