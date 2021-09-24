Death Stranding Director’s Cut: see the graphical differences of the PC, PS4 and PS5 versions

PlayStation 5 holds stable 4k gameplay and 60fps

Just today (23), one day before the release of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, ElAnalistaDeBits channel shared a video comparing how the new version for Playstation 5 behaves in relation to the original game for PS4, PS4 Pro and PC. The performance and various aspects of graphic quality are analyzed, see:

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is the new version of Death Stranding Exclusive to PlayStation 5 that, in addition to having more content, will also be optimized for next-gen console with performance and image improvements. ElAnalistaDeBits has compared all versions side-by-side to see what has really changed.

Starting with resolution and frame rate, the PS4 runs the original game in 1080p and 30 fps, the PS4 Pro can increase the resolution to a 2160p (4K) through upscaling still at 30 fps. Already the Director’s Cut version runs on PlayStation 5 in native 4K and at 60 fps. The video also showed how the game is being rendered on a PC with an RTX 3080 in 4K via DLSS in quality mode.

Video brings focus to landmark scenes in the game’s history



Note that the PLayStation 5 version has different rendering options. In 16:9 quality mode, the game is displayed in 2160p native and 60 fps and in the same way in Ultrawide the game maintains 60fps at 3840 x 1620p resolution. When we turn on Performance Mode, the game runs at 1800p resolution at 16:9 maintaining 60fps and the Ultrawide setting remains at the same framerate and with a resolution of 3200 x 1350 pixels.



It is worth noting that probably the best option for Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is to play in Quality Mode. This analysis showed that, even in this mode with higher quality and resolution, the PlayStation 5 manages to hold a game at very stable 60fps.

The exclusive PS5 version of Death Stranding too did very well in loading times, as expected. In the quick trip test, the console finished loading in a little more than 5 seconds, While the PS4 Pro took 1 minute and 7 seconds it’s the PS4 took 57 seconds to load.

Other aspects are analyzed between platforms, such as the FOV, drawing distance, vegetation quality, environment textures and model textures, water quality and shadow quality. In these respects the changes are a little more subtle but they do exist. In general, there is better water quality, model textures, ambient occlusion, greater drawing distance and new vegetation assets.

It is worth remembering again that Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is a PlayStation 5 exclusive game which will be released tomorrow (24), so comparisons were made with the standard version of the game on other platforms.

