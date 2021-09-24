Debris in external accounts is the smallest in 14 years through August; direct investment rises 15% | Economy

The breach in Brazil’s external accounts retreated from January to August this year and was the lowest recorded, for this period, in the last 14 years, while foreign direct investment in the country’s economy advanced 15% — but have not yet returned to the pre-pandemic level. The numbers were released this Friday (24) by the Central Bank (BC).

According to the institution, the deficit registered in the external accounts in the first eight months of this year was R$ 6.539 billion, with a drop of 49.5% compared to the same period last year (US$ 12.957 billion). This is also the lowest value for this period since 2007, when a current account surplus of US$ 2.407 billion was registered from January to August.

The result in current transactions, one of the main ones on the country’s external sector, is formed by the trade balance (trade in products between Brazil and other countries), by services (acquired by Brazilians abroad) and by income (interest remittances, profits and dividends from Brazil abroad).

According to the BC, the improvement in the leak in the external accounts in the 2021 part is related to the good performance of the trade balance, with a smaller deficit in the services account, related to the drop in spending on travel by Brazilians abroad, and also with the reduction in the remittances of profits and dividends by companies abroad.

In a scenario of recession due to the coronavirus, the external account deficit shrank 75% in 2020 and went to US$ 12.517 billion.

For the entire year of 2021, the Central Bank expects a new improvement in external accounts, due to the good balance of trade (the result of the high dollar, which makes exports more profitable and purchases from abroad more expensive). The institution’s estimate is for a surplus of US$ 3 billion in external accounts this year.

The Central Bank also reported that foreign direct investment in the Brazilian economy totaled US$ 36.245 billion in the first eight months of this year, with an increase of 15% compared to the same period last year (US$ 31.550 billion).

However, according to official figures, the entry of foreign investments, from January to August this year, it was still not above that registered in the same period of 2019, before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic — when there was an inflow of US$ 43.881 billion in Brazil.

FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENTS IN THE COUNTRY JANUARY TO AUGUST (IN US$ BILLION) Source: CENTRAL BANK

According to information from the Central Bank, the entry of foreign direct investment into the country, in the first eight months of this year, was also enough to cover the R$ 6.539 billion gap in the foreign accounts in the period.

According to the head of the BC’s Statistics Department, Fernando Rocha, foreign investments totaled US$49.4 billion in the twelve months up to August this year, against US$70.4 billion in the year ended March 2020, before the pandemic. As a result, there was a 30% drop in direct investments in this comparison.

When the deficit is not “covered” by foreign investments, the country has to rely on other flows, such as inflows of resources for financial investments, or loans sought abroad, to close the accounts.

In every last year, foreign direct investments in the Brazilian economy totaled US$ 44.661 billion in 2020 (revised data), with a drop of 35.4% compared to 2019.

For 2021, the Central Bank estimates an inflow of US$ 60 billion in foreign direct investments in the Brazilian economy. For the financial market, the entry will be US$ 50 billion this year.

Brazilians’ expenses abroad

According to the Central Bank, spending by Brazilians abroad totaled US$ 447 million in August. This is the third month in a row, after the Covid-19 pandemic began, that these expenses are above the $400 million mark.

The level of spending in August this year is 65% higher than that registered in the same month last year, when it totaled US$ 270 million. However, it was still below the level of August 2019, before the pandemic, when it totaled US$ 1.3 billion.

The increase in spending by Brazilians abroad takes place amid the reopening of countries to tourism, with a reduction in distance — a consequence of the expansion of the vaccination process — and greater growth in the Brazilian economy.

The growth, still modest, is also registered at a time when the dollar remains at an elevated level. On Thursday (23), the US currency closed up 0.09%, at R$ 5.3086.

With the soaring dollar, travel by Brazilians abroad becomes more expensive. This is because tickets and hotel expenses, for example, are quoted in foreign currency.

“With a growing portion of the Brazilian population already immunized with two doses and several countries reopening their borders to vaccinated people, together with the economic recovery, an increase in net travel expenses is natural. Of course, a dollar in a more depreciated value works in the opposite direction. Spending is still below what the travels presented in the pre-pandemic, “said Rocha, BC.