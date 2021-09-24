Deolane Bezerra’s Instagram goes off the air after being pinned at the OAB

Days after Deolane Bezerra, MC Kevin’s widow, “needled” the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil) in Instagram Stories, the lawyer’s account on the social network went down.

Wanted via a press office, Instagram said profiles that violate the platform’s policies could be removed.

Accounts that repeatedly violate our policies can be removed. a Facebook spokesperson

Earlier this week, Deolane used Instagram Stories to show her trip to Dubai, a city in the United Arab Emirates. In one of the posts, she appeared surrounded by bags from designer brands such as Chanel and Louis Vuitton. Soon after, she wrote, over the expensive brands, popular stamps in Brazil, such as Riachuelo, C&A, Marisa and Renner.

Deolane Bezerra shows holidays in Dubai and OAB pin Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The publications took place after the OAB approved a regulation that prohibits “the display of goods related to the exercise or not of the profession, such as the use of vehicles, travel, accommodation and consumer goods, as well as the mention of the promise of results or the use of specific cases to offer professional performance.” The text entered into force on August 22nd.

The article also tried to contact Deolane Bezerra and the OAB, but did not get a return as of the publication of this note.