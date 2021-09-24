Diablo 2 Resurected: Platinum and 1000G of the game border on the impossible

Officially released on September 23, 2021 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Diablo 2: Resurected is already starting to receive its first ratings from the public. Although it is still too early to say that we are facing a game that will be acclaimed – even if the public reception was positive during the testing period –, the title would certainly not escape some controversy.

One of the discussions revolves around the achievements proposed by Diablo 2: Resurected and the level of difficulty (or luck) for some of them. This is a “problem” especially for players who are fascinated with completing all the challenges of a game, the so-called “completionists” – a word that doesn’t sound so good in Portuguese.

The hardest achievements/trophies

Reaching level 99 in Hardcore mode is one of the most difficult challenges offered by the game. (Source: Blizzard/Reproduction)Source: Blizzard

According to this post on the Resetera forum and other discussion sites, there are some achievements from Diablo 2: Resurected that can be extra work. One of them is the need to reach level 99 with a Hardcore character, a game mode in which if the player dies they automatically lose their progress for that character forever.

Anyone familiar with this action RPG knows that this is a really big challenge. Reaching level 99 is already an arduous task and requires dozens of hours of gameplay. In Hardcore mode this becomes exponentially more difficult, as the areas that give the most experience (and bring the fastest player closer to the goal) are also the hardest in the game – and easiest to die.

In one of the discussions, a user raised that to get the 98 and 99 levels on Hardcore it is necessary, for each of them, about 4 to 4.5 thousand fights against Baal, one of the game’s bosses, with a full team of players . And you already know: if you falter and die in one of them, that’s it.

Other achievements also generate controversy, especially those involving luck. (Source: Blizzard/Reproduction)Source: Blizzard

But there are other achievements that are also generating controversy, such as those that are totally linked to the player’s luck. Buying a unique item from the merchant through gambling (a sort of gamble on a specific item) may not seem so impossible, but it can certainly be a lot of work, as some equipment is expensive. However, the iconic Stone of Jordan during a game it is even more difficult and this is one of the achievements proposed by Diablo 2: Resurected.

As we said in the first paragraph, it was to be expected that the newly released game would get involved in some controversies. But what is your opinion about this one in particular? Should developers have taken it “lighter” when formulating the challenges? Or do they really need to be tough to reward the most committed players?