Diego Costa is still undergoing treatment to face Palmeiras in the Libertadores return game

Atlético-MG is working hard to get forward Diego Costa in the return game of the Libertadores semifinals, on Tuesday, September 28, at Mineirão. The Galo player left Allianz Parque, in the first duel, with pain in his left thigh.

The Minas Gerais club has not yet released the results of the imaging test that will determine the degree of seriousness of the problem. However, Rooster informed that he has been undergoing intensive treatment so that he is able to act.

Diego Costa worked at the gym alongside his teammates this Thursday, 23, posting the image on social networks.

Striker Diego Costa is in intensive care after feeling uncomfortable in his left thigh. The athlete will be monitored and re-evaluated daily. The medical department is working to have him ready for next Tuesday’s game, against Palmeiras, for the Copa Libertadores. pic.twitter.com/2A9UK0heY9 — Atlético 😷 (@Atletico) September 23, 2021

The striker is vetoed to play the weekend round of the Brazilian Championship. when he faces São Paulo, Saturday, 25th, at 9pm, at Morumbi, for the 22nd round.

In addition to the treatment in Diego Costa, another player who was under the care of the club’s medical department, striker Savarino, who has not played for Galo since August 29, has returned to training and is in the final stages of transitioning to the field. The team from Minas Gerais has 45 points and seeks to expand its leadership in the national competition.

At Libertadores, any victory will take the Rooster to the final of the tournament, which will be in November. Another tie by 0 to 0 the place in the decision will be in penalties. Equality with goals classifies Palmeiras.