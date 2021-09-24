Discovery indicates human presence in the Americas earlier than previously thought

New scientific findings indicate that humans arrived in the Americas at least 7,000 years earlier than previously estimated.

Research into the moment when the American continent started to be populated from Asia has been arousing deep debates for decades. Many researchers are skeptical of evidence for a human presence in North America well beyond 16,000 years ago.

Now, a team of scientists working in the southwestern US state of New Mexico has found human footprints that have been dated between 23,000 and 21,000 years ago.

This discovery has the potential to transform what is known and what is thought about when the continent was populated. It suggests the existence of large migrations that we know nothing about and raises the possibility that these populations may have gone extinct.

The footprints leading up to this new timeline were formed in soft mud on the shores of a lake that is now part of White Sands National Park.

To estimate the “age” of the footprints, the US Geological Survey team did carbon dating of sediment layers above and below the footprints they found. And so they could determine the “age” of the footprints themselves.

Based on the sizes of these brands, scientists suspect they are from teenagers or children who come and go, sometimes accompanied by an adult.

It is not clear to scientists what exactly these people were doing there, but possibly they were helping adults in a hunting modality that would later be seen in indigenous cultures in North America. It is known as buffalo jumping and involves leading wild animals to a cliff.

These animals “need to be cleaned and prepared for transport in a very short period of time”, explains paleontologist Sally Reynolds, a researcher at the University of Bournemouth (United Kingdom). “The fires must be lit, the grease must be separated.” Children and teenagers there may have helped adults collect water, firewood or other supplies.

‘Age’ of footprints

The dating of the discovery is central to the debate. This is because it is not the first time that some new evidence has been announced about the previous human presence in the Americas. But practically all of them end up being challenged in some way.

In general, the debate revolves around the following: Are stone tools found at an ancient site really what they appear to be, or are they simply rock broken by some natural process, such as falling off a cliff?

Researcher records photos that will be used for 3D models of the footprints Image: BOURNEMOUTH UNIVERSITY

These possible artifacts are sometimes less obvious than the 13,000-year-old spearheads that were exquisitely crafted and later found in North America. That leaves an open door for contestations and definitive conclusions.

“One of the reasons there’s so much debate is that there’s a real lack of pretty solid and unambiguous data. That’s what we think we probably have now (about the presence of humans on the continent nearly 7,000 years earlier than previously thought).” , says Professor Matthew Bennett, first author of the Bournemouth University article, to BBC News.

“Footprints are not like stone tools. A footprint is a footprint and cannot be moved up and down [nas camadas do solo].”

While the nature of the physical evidence here is more difficult to dismiss or challenge like a spearhead, researchers needed to ensure that the dating was literally watertight (completely closed to liquids).

A potential complication pointed out by Science, the scientific publication in which the findings were published, in the early stages of the discovery review, was the “reservoir effect”. This refers to the way old carbon can sometimes be recycled in aqueous environments, interfering with radiocarbon results by making a site look older than it actually is.

The researchers, however, say they have investigated this possibility and believe it is not significant here.

Tom Higham, professor and specialist in radiocarbon dating at the University of Vienna, said: “They performed some checks on the dates of material near the footprint and found that all terrestrial samples (charcoal) produced similar ages to the aquatic material that dated back to closer to the footprints.”

“They also argued, I think with good reason, that the lake should have been shallow at the time people walked there, mitigating the impact of reservoir effects introduced by old carbon sources.”

According to Higham, the consistency of the results and the support of a different dating technique applied to the place of discovery reaffirmed the validity of the results.

“I think, taken together, this is a 21,000-23,000 year streak,” Higham tells BBC News.

Controversies over dating in the Americas

The disputes in early American archeology have a lot to do with the historical development of the scientific field.

During the second half of the 20th century, a consensus emerged among North American archaeologists that people belonging to the Clovis culture were the first to arrive in the Americas.

Stone tip made by the Clovis culture, believed to be the first wave of humans on the American continent Image: GETTY IMAGES

These great hunters are believed to have crossed a land bridge over the Bering Strait, which connected Siberia to Alaska during the last ice age, when sea levels were much lower.

The name Clovis was that of an archaeological site so named, discovered in 1939, also in New Mexico. At the site, chipped stone artifacts dating back 11,400 years were found. According to this theory, supported mainly by the American archeological community, the arrival would have occurred about 12 thousand years ago.

If on the one hand the “Clovis-first” consensus was consolidated, on the other hand discoveries of older human presences ended up being dismissed as unreliable. This has even led some archaeologists to actually stop looking for signs of previous occupation.

But in the 1970s this orthodoxy began to be called into question. In the 1980s, solid evidence emerged of a 14,500-year-old human presence in Monte Verde, Chile.

And since the 2000s, other pre-Clovis sites have become widely accepted, such as the 15,500-year-old Buttermilk Creek Complex in central Texas and the 16,000-year-old Cooper’s Ferry site in Idaho. Both in the United States.

Now, the footprints of New Mexico suggest that humans had reached the interior of North America at the height of the last Ice Age.

Gary Haynes, professor emeritus at the University of Nevada, said “he couldn’t find fault with the work that was done or the interpretations of this article, which is important and provocative.”

“The trails are so far south of Bering’s terrestrial connection that we now have to ask ourselves (1) whether the people or their ancestors (or other people) made the crossing from Asia to the Americas long before, (2) whether the people if they moved quickly across continents after each crossing, and (3) if they left any descendants.”

Andrea Manica, a geneticist at the University of Cambridge, said the discovery about the footprints in New Mexico would have important implications for the history of the population of the Americas.

One of the footprints attributed by researchers to children or adolescents who lived more than 20,000 years ago on the American continent Image: BOURNEMOUTH UNIVERSITY

“I can’t comment on how reliable dating is because it’s outside my specialty, but solid evidence of humans in North America 23,000 years ago is at odds with genetics, which clearly shows a division of Native Americans from Asians. in approximately 15,000 to 16,000 years ago,” he told BBC News.

“This suggests that the first settlers in the Americas were replaced when the ice corridor formed and another wave of settlers entered. But we have no idea how that would have actually happened.”