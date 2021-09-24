Distrust in the Presidency of the Republic rises to 50%, says Datafolha | Policy

Datafolha research published on the website of the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” in the early hours of this Friday (24) points out that the share of Brazilians who do not trust the Presidency of the Republic reached 50%. In the previous survey, carried out in July 2019, this percentage was 31%.

The share of those who say they do not trust the Supreme Court (STF) also rose: it went from 33% in July 2019 to 38%. In Congress, distrust went from 49% that year to 45% now.

Datafolha heard in person 3,667 people in 190 Brazilian municipalities, between the 13th and 15th of September. The margin of error is two percentage points, plus or minus.

Datafolha also questioned Brazilians about their trust in 7 other institutions and sectors of society. See the numbers:

Presidency of the Republic

Trust a lot: 16% (28% in July 2019 and 29% in April 2019)

16% (28% in July 2019 and 29% in April 2019) Trusts little: 33% (40% in July 2019 and 41% in April 2019)

33% (40% in July 2019 and 41% in April 2019) Do not trust: 50% (31% in July 2019 and 29% in April 2019)

trust a lot : 15% (17% in July 2019 and 18% in April 2019)

: 15% (17% in July 2019 and 18% in April 2019) trust little : 44% (47% in July 2019 and 46% in April 2019)

: 44% (47% in July 2019 and 46% in April 2019) Do not trust: 38% (33% in July 2019 and 32% in April 2019)

Trust a lot: 4% (7% in July 2019 and 8% in April 2019)

Little trust: 46% (46% in July 2019 and 49% in April 2019)

Doesn’t trust: 49% (45% in July 2019 and 41% in April 2019)

At Armed Forces are the institutions that add up the greatest amount between those who trust a lot and those who trust little: 76% (37% trust a lot + 39% trust a little). Still, distrust increased numerically: 19% did not trust in 2019, and now it is 22%.

Trust a lot: 37% (42% in July 2019 and 45% in April 2019)

37% (42% in July 2019 and 45% in April 2019) Trusts little: 39% (38% in July 2019 and 35% in April 2019)

39% (38% in July 2019 and 35% in April 2019) Do not trust: 22% (19% in July 2019 and 18% in April 2019)

You political parties are not trusted by 61% of respondents. The rejection was 58% in 2019. And the National Congress seen as unreliable by 49%.

Trust a lot: 3% (4% in July 2019 and 5% in April 2019)

3% (4% in July 2019 and 5% in April 2019) Trusts little: 35% (36% in July 2019 and 39% in April 2019)

35% (36% in July 2019 and 39% in April 2019) Do not trust: 61% (58% in July 2019 and 54% in April 2019)

Public Ministry and Judiciary have similar rates. Most respondents trust these institutions.

Trust a lot: 15% (23% in July 2019 and 25% in April 2019)

15% (23% in July 2019 and 25% in April 2019) Trusts little: 53% (52% in July 2019 and 50% in April 2019)

53% (52% in July 2019 and 50% in April 2019) Do not trust: 30% (23% in July 2019 and 22% in April 2019)

Trust a lot: 15% (24% in July 2019 and 25% in April 2019)

15% (24% in July 2019 and 25% in April 2019) Trusts little: 51% (48% in July 2019 and 49% in April 2019)

51% (48% in July 2019 and 49% in April 2019) Do not trust: 31% (26% in July 2019 and 24% in April 2019)

Datafolha also asked respondents about social media. 53% said they don’t trust them. They say they trust 46% (40% a little and 6% a lot).

Trust a lot: 6% (9% in July 2019 and 10% in April 2019)

6% (9% in July 2019 and 10% in April 2019) Trusts little: 40% (42% in July 2019 and 45% in April 2019)

40% (42% in July 2019 and 45% in April 2019) Do not trust: 53% (46% in July 2019 and 44% in April 2019)

The press had a 30% distrust two years ago and now it has 32%. 66% say they trust the press (sum of trust a little and a lot).

Trust a lot: 18% (21% in July 2019 and 24% in April 2019)

18% (21% in July 2019 and 24% in April 2019) Trusts little: 48% (48% in July 2019 and 48% in April 2019)

48% (48% in July 2019 and 48% in April 2019) Do not trust: 32% (30% in July 2019 and 26% in April 2019)

Large Brazilian Companies