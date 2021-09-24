DJI Mavic 3 Drone to be announced in November – See specs [+UPDATE]

A series of leaks from the new DJI Mavic 3 drone “confirms” various specifications of DJI’s new high-end consumer drone. What makes this data more real than the rest is that according to leaker Jasper Ellens, these are the manuals for the new Mavic 3 Pro that will be released on November 15th and start at $1,599. The new drone will be sold in three different packages, the basic kit, the traditional Fly More, and the new Cine Premium, whose differential is to accompany the new Smart Controller V2.0, which was also leaked.

Mavic 3 Pro starts at $1,599 on November 15th

Jasper indicates that drone DJI Mavic 3 will be released even on November the 15th to be exact. This leak also confirms the dual camera system by the DJI image that brings the message: “Double The Fun“, in direct translation, “Double the Fun“. Below is the image of the leaked announcement date, which can become official at any time, confirming the arrival of DJI’s new top-of-the-line consumer drone.

Double the Fun is the slogan for the release, alluding to the two cameras

The latest leaks bring more supposed drone specs DJI Mavic 3, a model where the company will implement the best in technologies. The 3-year wait since the launch of the Mavic 2 line will be worth it, as the new drone brings many new features for the enthusiastic public, especially photography and video lovers, amateurs or professionals.



Main news from Mavic 3 Pro according to rumors:

– Line with a model sold in three different packages: Standard, Fly More and Cine Premium

– At least one of the models will bring a system with two lenses, being possible to switch between the lenses through the application

– 20MP main camera with 4/3 CMOS sensor, variable aperture f/2.8 to f/11, 84º FOV, 35mm and Hasselblad technology

– 12MP secondary camera with 1/2 CMOS sensor, f4.4 aperture, 7x optical zoom and 28x hybrid (optical + digital), 15º FOV, 35mm

– Battery life can reach up to 46 minutes of flight

– Support for OC3 communication technology (OcuSync 3) between drone and control, with control distance of up to 15Km via Smart Controller V2.0

– Control similar or equal to the DJI Air 2S.

– Size a little bigger than Mavic 2 models

Among the main highlights is a system with two cameras, the main camera with an M4/3 sensor, also called Micro FourThirds, a technology already present in larger cameras in the DSLR profile. This system can deliver very high quality images combined with other specifications. The secondary camera would have a 1/2-inch sensor with 7x optical zoom, and 28x hybrid zoom.

New camera developed in partnership with Hasselblad promises professional quality images and photos

1TB storage via an SSD was not mentioned in the leaks. The reason for this option would be the support for ProRes technology, which guarantees high quality without compressing the files saved as it happens in most cases, but that way would naturally make files larger. IT’S estimated that a 1 minute 4K video saved in ProRes takes up no less than 6GB, that is, it takes up a lot of storage and, logically, it also needs high writing speed where it is saved in order not to compromise the recording. Interestingly, one of the leaks shows support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, very current connections that it didn’t have in previous versions.

Estimate is that a 1 minute 4K video saved in ProRes takes up 6GB

Standard, Fly More and Cine Premium

The new Mavic 3 Pro drone would have three packages, the basic one with drone and control, the Fly More kit that brings extra batteries in addition to a charging hub, the case and some accessories, and the new Cine Premium kit, a more complete kit which has as a highlight to accompany the new Smart Controller V2.0, which unlike the standard control, has an integrated screen eliminating the need for a smartphone or tablet to receive images from the drone’s camera.

Support for OcuSync 3 technology, now just called OC3, will also be present. The leaks indicate that the stardard package and the Fly More will bring the same control already known from models with the Air 2S, and the more complete kit called Cine Premium would bring the new Smart Controller v2.0, this one with support for up to 15Km. Perhaps the Air 2S control undergoes some update increasing the distance of communication with the drone.



Finally charging via USB C connection

In addition to all these news, one that caught my attention and that I really liked, which I even highlighted in the DJI Air 2S review, is that it would finally bring charging via USB C connection, making life much easier to charge the drone with powerbank. Until then only Mini models can be charged via USB connection, the others need a 110V/220V socket for the charger. Among the company’s reasons for adopting this system is the change in battery technology, which is now lithium ion, the same type of battery used in smartphones, for example, allowing fast charging.

Due to the technical specifications, the amount must be higher than the one charged at the launch of Mavic 2, which was US$1,599

Now it’s time to wait for official confirmation from DJI, which may take place in the next few hours. For now no mention of the price. Another detail is that companies like Autel are moving to increase market share still dominated by DJI. After years with drones only for the high-end consumer segment, Autel will announce on September 28 the Autel EVO Nano and Autel EVO Lite models as we have already announced.

If you’re looking for a DJI drone with a cheaper profile than the top models, but still delivering high quality photos and video, see how the DJI Air 2S fares in our review below:

Via: DroneXL