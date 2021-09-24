Djokovic is photographed next to accused of genocide in Bosnia – 24/09/2021 – Sport

Tennis player Novak Djokovic, currently number 1 in the world, was photographed alongside Milan Jolovic, a former commander of a paramilitary unit, accused of participating in the Bosnian genocide. The image circulates on social networks since Sunday (19) and was published in local vehicles.

According to information from the Al Jazeera network, Jolovic was directly involved in the episode known as the Srebrenica massacre in 1995, which would later be recognized as a genocide. It was the biggest massacre on European territory since World War II.

Commander of the paramilitary force called the Drina Wolves, he is celebrated for being an ally and for saving the life of Ratko Mladic, a general convicted in The Hague Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Djokovic is traveling through Bosnia. He recently attended the wedding of politician Milorad Dodik, who denies the genocide against the people of Bosnia, which killed more than 8,000 people in Srebrenica.

The Bosnian War was a conflict in the 1990s that began after Bosnia declared independence from the former Yugoslavia.

Mladic commanded Serbian militias that opposed independence and fought to annex it to Serbia.

To this day there are Bosnians and Serbs who deny that there was genocide and refuse to accept the judgment of international courts on the conflict.

In Serbia, Djokovic has also been awarded the Order of the Republic, an honor previously bestowed on names such as Mladic himself, Radovan Karadzic and Momcilo Krajisnik, the last two former politicians convicted of crimes in the Bosnian War.

The meeting with Djokovic drew criticism from a renowned Serbian journalist, Dragan Bursac.

“He could have been the greatest of all time, represented the entire sporting planet and helped in billions of ways,” he wrote in his column on Radio Sarajevo’s website.

“On the contrary, he appears with war criminals Radovan Karadzic and Ratko Mladic, sings at Dodik’s wedding and has picnics with people who are responsible for organizing the operations that led to a genocide,” he added.