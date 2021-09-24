Doctor arrested on suspicion of murdering her three daughters at home

the South African doctor Lauren Anne Dickason, 40 years old, was prey on Thursday (16) after being considered the main suspected murder of three daughters: the twins Karla and Maya, aged two, and the eldest, Liane, aged six. It was Lauren’s husband and the children’s father, Graham Dickason, who found the dead daughters at home when I returned from work, around 10 pm.

Neighbors reported that they heard him shout: “Is this really happening?”. According to police, Lauren was also found with serious injury and rushed to the hospital, located near the residence, as soon as her husband saw the scene of the crime.

The family moved just over a month ago to the city of Timaru, in the South Island of New Zealand, from Pretoria, South Africa. Lauren and Graham were orthopedic surgeons and lived in a house rented by the hospital to visiting health professionals.

“It is a loss that I will carry with me for the rest of my life… My words are few. In this moment of terrible tragedy and adversity, I can only ask for prayer… For strength and for healing. Please also pray for my lovely Lauren as I honestly believe she is a victim of this too. I have already forgiven her and I urge you to do the same in your own time… it is the key to healing this loss we all experience,” Graham told local media.

Lauren Dickason stayed in silence while she was officially charged with the death of her daughters in the Timaru District Court, New Zealand. According to the NZ Herald, she looked like anguished and dejected and was immediately referred to a mental health unit for inmates, where he will stay until his next court appearance on October 5th. According to the local newspaper, Judge Dominic Dravitzki ordered a mental health report to establish Dickason’s status at the time of the alleged murders.