Doctor ‘crocodile tamer’ is convicted of fraud of R$ 528 million

American doctor Francisco Patino, known for showing up on social media by immobilizing crocodiles, was convicted yesterday of operating a medical care fraud scheme that caused R$528 million (US$100 million) damage to the insurance system. federal health.

According to the US Department of Justice, the doctor – who identified himself on social networks as “Frank Patino” – devised a scheme within Medicare – health insurance managed by the US government for people over 65 years old.

Federal prosecutors told the jury that Frank Patino gave patients unnecessary spinal injections in exchange for prescriptions for high-dose opioids, a drug with analgesic effects, in order to receive reimbursements.

“In exchange for opioids, these patients would receive (or be billed as if they had received) injections in the facet joints or nerve blocks, both lucrative spinal injections. Although these spinal injections were supposedly intended to treat chronic pain, evidence in the trial showed that Patino injected patients without regard to medical necessity,” reported a statement from the Department of Justice.

Applying those injections deemed unnecessary, according to the prosecution, allowed Patino to charge Medicare for procedures. From January 2012 to July 2017, the doctor was the provider that charged the most injections from health insurance in the country.

According to the indictment, “a considerable part of Patino’s fraud proceeds were devoted to promoting a specialized diet program and a wellness and lifestyle book.”

He also reportedly used the money to pay MMA fighters to promote what he called the “Patino Diet”.

The doctor gained fame on social networks by posing alongside wrestlers and women in bikinis, as well as “facing” crocodiles.

Patino’s conviction covers charges of conspiracy to commit health fraud and electronic fraud, paying and receiving health care kickbacks and money laundering. He is expected to receive his sentence from January 20, 2022, which could lead to life in prison, as requested by federal prosecutors.