Doctor of Caxias is removed and resigns after charging coach vaccination – Sports

Rafael Lessa, doctor of Caxias, resigned on Thursday after charging that the technician Rafael Jacques immunized against the new coronavirus. Lessa ended up removed from the team and decided to leave the position.

“I was told by the president and vice president of the Medical Department of SER Caxias, that the football manager and coach, Rafael Jacques, demanded that I no longer play for the club. In fact, in the words of Paulo César Santos (president of the team), to whom I respect, affection and friendship, it was said: ‘They called me in the hotel room, saw your post with the charge and said they no longer want you to play the games'”, revealed the doctor in a statement .

In August, coach Rafael Jacques contracted covid-19 and entered a hospital in Porto Alegre for treatment. There, he was hospitalized for five days and lost some Caxias games in the period. He still hadn’t had the vaccine. Rafael Lessa says that he even wanted the coach to stay away for longer, a fact that was not attended to.

“The determination, based on the document and the profile of his hospitalization, that the coach should extend the isolation until completing 20 days, was received as an affront or a desire to harm the team”, explains the doctor in a statement.

Between the games with Portuguesa, for the second phase of the Series D of the Brazilian Championship, the technician was asked if he had already started his immunization process. Jacques, however, chose not to respond. Later, he went to social media, saying he had been vaccinated on September 14th.

Caxias is classified for the round of 16 and will face União Rondonópolis. The first game will take place on Saturday, at 4 pm, at the Centenário stadium in Caxias do Sul.