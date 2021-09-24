Does my mask protect me if no one else is wearing one? – Health

It is true that the masks work best when everyone in the room is wearing one. This is because when an infected person wears a mask, a high percentage of the exhaled contaminated particles are retained, preventing further spread. viral directly from the source. And when a few viral particles are floating around the room, the masks others are wearing are likely to block the ones that escaped.

But there is also a lot of evidence showing that masks protect the wearer even when other people around them are not wearing a mask. The amount of protection depends on the quality of the mask and how well it fits the face. During an outbreak in a hotel in Switzerland, for example, several employees and a guest who tested positive for the coronavirus were using only face shields (no masks); those who wore masks were not contaminated. And a study in Tennessee found that masked communities had lower hospitalization rates than places where masks were not required.

“Health professionals, scientists working with harmful pathogens, and workers exposed to airborne particles in their jobs depend on specialized masks such as N95 for protection, so we know that, properly fitted, high-efficiency masks work,” said Linsey Marr, an engineering professor at Virginia Tech and one of the world’s leading experts on viral transmission.

Several laboratory studies have also documented that the mask protects the wearer, although the level of this protection can vary depending on the type of mask, the material it is made from, its configuration and how exposure to particles has been measured.

But the central line of all studies is that the mask reduces the potential exposure of the person wearing it. Here are some conclusions.

– A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that a standard surgical mask protected the wearer only about 7.5% of the particles generated by a simulated cough. But knotting the rubber bands and tucking them into the sides of the medical mask reduced the exposure by about 65 percent. Covering the surgical mask with a tissue mask, a technique known as double masking, reduced exposure to simulated cough particles by 83%.

– A Virginia Tech study looked at how homemade masks, surgical masks and face shields protected the wearer, based on particle size. Research has shown that most masks could block very large particles, such as those in a sneeze. But when the researchers looked at smaller, harder-to-block aerosol particles, protection ranged from almost zero with the face shield to about 30% with the surgical mask. (The study’s percentages cannot be directly compared to the CDC’s “knot and stick the sides” study because the testing methods were different.) Based on the findings, Marr and his colleagues concluded that a two-layer cloth mask made with a firm, flexible fabric combined with a filter material (such as a coffee filter or surgical mask) could provide good protection, reducing 70% of the most penetrating particles and retaining 90% or more of the larger particles. They also found that fits behind the head were better than behind the ears.

-A study from Tokyo tested how different types of masks protected the wearer from real coronavirus particles. The study showed that even a simple cotton mask offered some protection (17% to 27%) to the user. Medical masks performed best, including the surgical mask (47% to 50% protection), the N95 with a loose fit (57% to 86% protection), and the N95 tight (79% to 90% protection).

– While many labs test masks using mannequin heads, a 2008 study used real people to measure how well the masks could protect the wearer against a respiratory virus. Those involved in the study used different types of masks made with special receptors that could measure the concentration of particles on both sides of the mask. In that study, tissue masks reduced exposure by 60%, surgical masks by 76%, and N95 masks by 99%.

While all laboratory studies demonstrate that the mask can protect the wearer, the performance of masks in the real world depends on a number of variables, including how consistently people wear them, whether the person is in high-risk situations, and the rate of contamination of the community. A Danish study of 6000 participants, half of whom were instructed to wear masks, showed no benefit from wearing masks but was widely criticized for their poor design.

Laboratory studies have shown that a high quality medical mask such as N95, KN95 or KF94 works best. While vaccination is the best protection against Covid-19, even vaccinated people are instructed to avoid crowds or large groups indoors as the vaccination status of others is not known. Knowing that the delta variant is far more contagious than the other variants, Marr also recommended using the best masks possible when you can’t keep your distance or be outdoors – or when no one around you is wearing a mask.

“If I’m in a situation where I need to rely solely on my protective mask – people who haven’t been vaccinated can be present, it’s crowded, I don’t know anything about ventilation – I would wear the best mask in my closet, which is an N95 ,” Marr said. “Because the delta variant has proven that it can be transmitted much more easily and because vaccinated people can transmit, we need to wear the best possible masks in high-risk situations.”/TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES