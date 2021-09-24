Dollar follows abroad and rises against real; monetary policy remains on the radar after inflation data By Reuters

2/2



By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The advance against the real on Friday, following the international appreciation of the US currency, considered safe, amid fears about the Chinese developer Evergrande and expectations of a reduction in stimulus by the Federal Reserve soon.

Meanwhile, investors were evaluating the outlook for Brazilian monetary policy as they digest stronger-than-expected inflation data for September.

At 10:22 am, the dollar advanced 0.63%, at 5.3428 reais on sale, after touching 5.3540 at the peak of the day (+0.84%), while the one traded on B3 (SA:) rose 0, 68%, at 5.3485 reais.

Global financial markets remained apprehensive about Evergrande’s (OTC:) huge debt after Thursday’s deadline for paying $83.5 million in interest on a dollar-denominated bond passed without the company commenting.

“In China, there are still no signs that the Evergrande problem is close to being solved in a structural way,” warned in a blog Dan Kawa, CIO of TAG Investimentos. “This will have a non-negligible impact on the growth of the country and the world at some point. The longer it takes for this issue to be resolved or addressed, the greater the impact.”

Amid the more guarded positioning of traders, against a basket of six hard currencies rose 0.27% this morning. , and , risky pairs of the real, fell from 0.6% to 1.2% against the US currency.

Also on the international radar, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome will deliver a speech this morning in which he can offer more details on the central bank’s plans to begin reversing its pandemic-fighting stimulus measures. On Wednesday, the Fed signaled it would likely start cutting its bond purchases in November.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, the Extended National Consumer Price Index-15 (), considered the preview of official inflation, rose 1.14% in September, compared to 0.89% in the previous month, informed the IBGE on Friday. fair. A Reuters survey of economists estimated an increase of 1.02% for the period.

In 12 months, the rise in the IPCA-15 reached double digits for the first time since the beginning of 2016, at a rate of 10.05%.

As inflation data continue to surprise on the upside, markets remain watchful of the outlook for Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, with many noting that the current pace of the central bank’s monetary tightening may not be enough to alleviate the intense pressures on prices.

“If the BC maintains the current pace (of raising the Selic rate), the market gets the feeling that, to contain inflation, it would need a stronger rise,” Rafael Panonko, chief analyst at Toro Investimentos, told Reuters.

Even so, he said, it is possible that the maintenance of the recent rate of interest rate hike will allow a higher terminal Selic, something that perhaps could not materialize if the BC chose to promote increases of more than 1 percentage point in the rate over the next few monetary policy meetings.

The central bank raised the benchmark interest rate by 1 percentage point for the second consecutive monetary policy meeting on Wednesday, to 6.25% a year, and indicated a rise of equal magnitude at its next meeting.

Several financial institutions have raised their Selic forecasts at the end of the Central Bank’s monetary tightening cycle, with some houses predicting a terminal rate of up to double digits.

Higher borrowing costs in Brazil tend to increase the attractiveness of the local fixed income market, intensify the inflow of dollars into the country and, consequently, benefit the real.

But any appreciation of the Brazilian currency depends, said Panonko, on the trajectories of inflation and economic recovery and on the government’s fiscal agenda, with the need to convey the impression of austerity and commitment to the spending ceiling.

The dollar was headed to end the week up more than 1% against the real.

The day before, the US currency rose 0.12% to 5.3094 reais.