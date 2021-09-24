Dollar rises 0.12% and Stock market returns to 114 thousand points in the 3rd consecutive high – News

O dollar closed slightly higher against the real on Thursday (23), with domestic fiscal news weighing on the sentiment and removing the currency from the fall of almost 0.9% earlier, when it reacted to the more positive external environment and signals from the Central Bank. The Ibovespa rose 1.59%, to 114,064.36 points.

The dollar in cash rose 0.12%, to R$ 5.3094. At the maximum, reached in the last hour of business, the price was R$ 5.3123 (+0.17%). At the very least, played at the beginning of the session, there was a drop of 0.88%, to R$ 5.2566.

Overseas, the dollar index was down 0.43%, the biggest drop in a month, as investors tossed the currency in the wake of a strong shift in risk appetite that sparked a rally in the stock, oil and yield markets. of bonds.

The main Brazilian stock index, on the other hand, amended its third straight high on Thursday, as investors reasserted bets after the most feared scenarios regarding the monetary policy of the United States and Brazil were not confirmed, while China appears to have avoided a crisis in your real estate industry.

Supported by a strong recovery in the steel and banking sectors and by a surge in Embraer and Ultrapar shares, the Ibovespa rose 1.59%, to 114,064.36 points.

“If you look for the 116,500-point region, it indicates the end of the trend and you can try a reversal process,” tweeted Danillo Fratta, graphic analyst at Capitalizo. The financial turnover of the session totaled 32.9 billion reais.

The gains came after the Federal Reserve, the US monetary authority, maintained the interest rate and indicated for “soon” the gradual dismantling of a bond purchase program, and the Central Bank raised the basic interest rate by 1 percentage point, to 6, 25% a year, having come in line with expectations.

In addition, market players seem to have bought into the Chinese government’s message of a ‘controlled bankruptcy’ of the developer Evergrande, which allowed for a new recovery in commodity prices, taking with it shares of steelmakers.

One of the negative highlights of the day was the real estate sector, with analysts predicting that the rise in the Selic rate will cool down financing for the sector. With resources from savings alone, the sector moved 21 billion reais in August, up 79.2% compared to the same month in 2020, reported Abecip.

Credit Suisse launched a round of cuts in target share prices for eight companies in the sector.

The higher interest rate and the imminent end of the government’s emergency aid also weighed on consumer-related actions.

The day was also marked by a demonstration by the MTST (Movement of Homeless Workers) in the public space of B3 in São Paulo, but without impact on market operations.

Highlights

– EMBRAER fired 12.2%. The company has received orders for up to 100 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVtol) aircraft to be used as Bristow air taxis, with deliveries expected to begin in 2026. In addition, Goldman Sachs has raised its ADR target price by 50%. aircraft manufacturer.

– ULTRAPAR jumped 9.51%. The group announced the night before the start of the process of succession of its main executives and change in the presidency of the network of gas stations Ipiranga.

– USIMINAS gained 9.25%, as the metals sector extended gains from recent sessions, with lower fears of bankruptcy in China’s real estate sector, which could pressure steel prices down in international markets. GERDAU rose 5.63%.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO advanced 3.46%, illustrating the strong recovery of the banking sector. BRADESCO evolved 4.4%. SANTANDER BRASIL grew 3%.

– VALE was the target of profit taking for most of the session, despite rising iron ore prices in China, but closed the day flat. The miner has been the target of several cuts in recommendation by banks in recent days.

– CYRELA retreated 4.3% and MRV lost 2.7%. They and others in the sector had a reduction in Credit Suisse’s share recommendation, a day after the Central Bank again raised the country’s basic interest rate to 6.25% per year, which could help cool down the country’s booming real estate financing , which rose 79% in August, according to Abecip.

– MAGAZINE LUIZA retreated 2.9%, while AMERICANAS dropped 2.6%. In addition to the interest rate hike, market professionals cited the end of the government’s emergency aid program as factors that should reduce retail demand.

