Donnarumma is keen on PSG reservation, Italian newspaper says

Gianluigi Donnarumma was announced at Paris Saint-Germain as one of the best signings in the European transfer window, but what many did not expect has happened: he is Keylor Navas’ immediate reserve at the French club. This, by the way, would already be making him uncomfortable.

According to information from the Italian newspaper ‘Corriere dello Sport’, Donnarumma would be dissatisfied for having barely entered the field in his first spell in French football. So far, there have only been two games played, both in Ligue 1, out of the nine already played by PSG this season.

Also according to the publication, this caused Mino Raiola, the goalkeeper’s manager, to start looking for “new scenarios” for his client, such as, for example, a return to Italy to work at Juventus, in January.

“It’s a very difficult decision, but it’s great to hear that both Navas and Donnarumma are on the lookout and can start,” coach Mauricio Pochettino recently commented.

Donnarumma’s contract with PSG runs until June 2026. He is 22 years old and was named best player at the last Euro Cup, which culminated in the Italian national team title against England.