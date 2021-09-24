‘Don’t be a Jair Bolsonaro,’ New York Mayor Says When Asking for Vaccination

The mayor of New York, Blasio’s Bill, made a post on Thursday on their social networks asking people to get vaccinated against the Covid-19, and provoked the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

De Blasio asked that people not follow Bolsonaro’s example, but that of people like prince harry and your wife, Meghan Markle.

“Don’t be a Jair Bolsonaro; be a Harry and Meghan. Get vaccinated,” he wrote de Blasio on his Twitter profile.

The New York mayor’s provocation took place in a context in which the couple Harry and Meghan started to defend equal access to vaccines, while Bolsonaro was in the city this week, for the opening of the 76th UN General Assembly (United Nations Organization).

Bolsonaro was the only one of the G20 leaders to participate in the event, on Tuesday (21), who declared that he did not get vaccinated against Covid-19. On Monday (20), De Blasio even said in a statement that, if Bolsonaro didn’t want to get vaccinated, he wouldn’t even have to go.

“With the protocols in place, we need to send a message to all world leaders, especially Bolsonaro, from Brazil, that if you plan to come here, you need to be vaccinated. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, you don’t even have to come,” said the mayor.

