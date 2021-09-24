“Don’t be a Jair Bolsonaro”

In a new provocation, the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, used social media today to ask more than 1.5 million followers not to be equal to Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and to follow suit. from people like Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The reason? The vaccine against covid-19.

“Não seja um Jair Bolsonaro; seja um Harry e Meghan. Tome vacina”, escreveu ele, em seu perfil no Twitter.

This comparison made by Blasio came after Harry and his wife publicly defended equal access to vaccines.

About 35% of people who have received at least one dose of a covid-19 vaccine are from rich countries, according to data compiled by Reuters. Meanwhile, vaccination rates in some countries, such as Haiti and the Democratic Republic of Congo, are less than 1%.

President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly made a speech in defense of the so-called “early treatment”, which consists of a cocktail of ineffective drugs against covid-19, in addition to constant attacks on the health passport. Bolsonaro was the only G20 leader without taking a vaccine to participate in the 76th General Assembly of the UN (United Nations).

Blasio had previously published another post containing a link to the site that lists all covid-19 vaccination sites in New York. The Brazilian, who remains in isolation after a positive diagnosis by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, still says he has not been immunized.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle started a trip to New York today, with a visit to the “Freedom Tower” and the memorial to the victims of the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, will be at the Global Citizen Live show in Central Park next Saturday (23). Global Citizen Live is held around the world to raise awareness about climate change, the need for equal access to vaccines and hunger.