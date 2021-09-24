‘Don’t Be Like Bolsonaro, Be Like Harry and Meghan,’ NY Mayor Says | World

This is not the first time that de Blasio has criticized the Brazilian president. In addition to the controversy over the UN General Assembly this week, there was another spat between the two in 2019 (see below).

“Don’t be like Jair Bolsonaro, be like Harry and Meghan. Get vaccinated,” wrote the mayor of New York on a social network along with the publication of a photo in which he appears alongside the couple.

Harry and Meghan will participate on Saturday (25) in “Global Citizen Live”, a 24-hour broadcast in Central Park, in New York, an initiative whose aim is to pressure countries for equality in the distribution of vaccines, according to the magazine “Vogue”.

It will be the first joint appearance of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since the birth of their second daughter, Lilibet Diana. The name is a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.

The baby is eighth in line to the British throne. Understand in the video below the couple’s tribute in the name of Lilibet Diana:

Understand tribute in the name of Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter

On Monday (20), de Blasio stated that the Brazilian president should not go to New York if he was not immunized against Covid-19: “If you don’t want to get vaccinated, you don’t even need to come.”

“With the protocols in place, we need to send a message to all world leaders, especially Bolsonaro, from Brazil, that if you are going to come here, you need to be vaccinated,” said the mayor of New York.

Bolsonaro went to the United States to participate in the UN General Assembly, which is headquartered in New York, and was the only leader of the largest economies on the planet who reportedly did not get immunized.

“Everyone needs to be safe and together, which means everyone needs to be vaccinated,” de Blasio said. “The vast majority of people at the United Nations, the vast majority of member states are doing the right thing.”

Bolsonaro participated in the event at the UN even without being vaccinated, but was unable to attend other closed places in New York, as the city requires people to present proof of immunization to attend restaurants, cinemas and gyms.

Without vaccine, Bolsonaro has restricted options for eating in New York

Tribute canceled in 2019

De Blasio had already taken a stand against Bolsonaro in 2019, ironically commemorating the cancellation of a trip by the Brazilian president to New York.

“We exposed his intolerance. He ran. I wasn’t surprised, ‘bullies’ usually can’t take a hit. Their hatred is not welcome here,” the New York mayor said at the time.

Bolsonaro would be honored by the Brazil-US Chamber of Commerce, but the venues chosen by the organization for the ceremony refused to host the event.

In addition, companies sponsoring the event declined to honor it.